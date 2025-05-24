FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 5 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the FFWS 2025 Knockout Week 5 concluded on May 23. Virtus Pro from Thailand finished first on the scoreboard after six matches and qualified for the Grand Finals. The team amassed 117 points, adorned with two Booyahs and 64 eliminations. Notably, the squad recruited Reverse Red’s roster after suffering a mediocre run in the previous four weeks.

Ad

Bigetron Esports from Indonesia stood second with 88 points and two Booyahs. Evos and GOW sat third and fourth with 80 and 79 points, respectively. Heavy finished fifth, while All Gamers settled for sixth with 61 points. P Esports, ONIC, Flash, and WAG delivered an average run. Finally, Team Vamos remained rooted to the bottom with only 13 points.

So far, four teams have secured their spots in the FFWS SEA 2025 Spring Finals. A total of 18 Free Fire teams are competing in the Knockout Stage for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The event is being livestreamed on Free Fire Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels.

Ad

Trending

Day 1 summary of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 5

Ad

Match 1 - Alpine

Bigetron Esports grabbed a huge 28-point Booyah in the first game. Not too far behind, Virtus Pro also had a nice start and secured 22 points. Heavy and Evos Esports achieved 15 points each. P Esports accrued 11 points, while VESJ and WAG earned 10 apiece.

Match 2 - Nexterra

P Esports emerged victorious in the second round with 25 points, while ONIC added 19 points to its tally. Moving on, Heavy and GOW garnered 15 points each. Virtus, Evos, and Flash acquired 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively.

Ad

Match 3 - Bermuda

Virtus clinched the third match with 26 points, while VESJ finished a distant second with 15 points. Indonesian squads Bigetron and Evos collected 14 points each. Finally, Heavy and GOW had another good game and amassed 11 points apiece.

Match 4 - Kalahari

Bigetron Esports grabbed its second win of the FFWS Week 5 with 25 points. GOW and Heavy also performed well and secured 22 apiece. Team Flash and All Gamers added 14 and 11 points to their overall tallies.

Ad

Ad

Match 5 - Solara

Evos Esports posted a massive 31-point Booyah in the fifth game. Further down, GOW accumulated 20 important points. Not too far behind, Virtus Pro earned 18 points, while All Gamers, VESJ, and ONIC accrued 12 apiece.

Match 6 - Purgatory

Virtus Pro secured a huge 29-point win in the sixth match of Day 1 in FFWS Week 5. All Gamers, P Esports, Bigetron, and Flash scored 16, 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively. Towards the bottom, VESJ and ONIC amassed 10 points each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.