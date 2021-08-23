Free Fire 4th anniversary 28th August 2021 events and rewards revealed

Events around Free Fire’s 4th anniversary have been going on in full swing over the past few days. Today, “Login Rewards” commenced, and users can log in for seven consecutive days to get their hands on the “Thrash Metallic” backpack skin.

Apart from these, several other events are also running in the game, where users can have a shot at attaining items, including the “Amplified Bassrock” bundle and the “Disc Hover” surfboard.

In a post on their social media handles, Garena Free Fire provided players with further insight regarding the peak day of the ongoing 4th-anniversary events.

Rewards and other details of Free Fire 4th anniversary peak day events

Login Reward (Thiva character)

Thiva character is available for free on the peak day (Image via Free Fire)

Players can acquire the recently added Thiva character for free on a peak day as a login reward. The same was announced by the developers quite a while back. Here are the steps on how users can claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the 4th-anniversary icon on the lobby screen to access the event interface.

Step 2: Next, they are required to click on the “Login Reward” section. Thiva will show up on their screen.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the claim button, the character will be redeemed.

Play More for Cube Fragments

In this event, players will be receiving Magic Cube fragments to play matches.

The players can utilize cube Fragments for getting a Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

For those users who aren’t aware, 100 of these tokens are required to redeem a Magic Cube, which gamers can later use to exchange for the various bundles present in the in-game store.

However, the exact specifics regarding the number of fragments that the users will obtain are yet to be revealed by the developers.

CS Cup Challenge

The CS Cup Challenge is another event planned for the peak day of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary. This will offer the players an opportunity to acquire Dimitri Bobblehead, Thiva Bobblehead, and Pet Skin: Party Panda.

Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher can be exchanged using Anniversary red Tokens

Users can attain the “Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher” by collecting a total of 15x Anniversary Red Tokens at one of the ongoing events.

Note: The redemption starts on 28 August 2021.

Gold Royale

Over a week back, Free Fire held a poll on their social media handles, asking the game’s community to vote for three Gold Royale bundles that they want the developers to add again in the game.

The three bundles that received the most votes and were reintroduced are Dunk Master, Quarterback, and Motorcyclist.

However, the Gold Royale to acquire them will only be accessible for a single day.

Edited by Srijan Sen