Garena reveals the 3 Free Fire Bundles returning to 4th Anniversary event

As part of the 4th Anniversary celebrations, the developers of Free Fire have announced they will bring back three of the most wanted Gold Royale bundles in the game.

Bundles have become the focus of interest among all cosmetic items in the game, and players desire to collect as many as possible. Some of the bundles that were released earlier have become rare for several reasons. The developers occasionally bring them back to provide users with an opportunity to get them.

The Green Criminal Bundle was recently reintroduced. Furthermore, three older bundles will also be making their way into the game.

Garena reveals bundles returning to Free Fire for 4th Anniversary Celebrations

A few days back, on 14 August 2021, Garena conducted a poll on their social media handles. Players were asked to vote for the three Gold Royale bundles from the list to be reintroduced. The options included:

Dunk Master bundle

Quarterback bundle

Queen of the Ring bundle

Motorcyclist bundle

Modern Mafia bundle

Canine Defender bundle

Imperial Corps bundle

Toxic-Lime Python bundle

Yesterday, the developers presented the results of days of voting. The three bundles that received the most votes and returned in Free Fire are Dunk Master, Quarterback, and Motorcyclist.

The developers will relaunch the three bundles mentioned above in the gold royale. The only catch is that this Gold Royale will only be accessible for one day, on 28 August 2021, in line with the fourth-anniversary celebration. Users will also have to spend gold to have a shot at acquiring them.

The relaunch of these iconic bundles offers an excellent opportunity to those users who did not acquire them in its initial release.

4th Anniversary leaked rewards

According to the leaks, the 4th Anniversary events will provide an exclusive Amplified Bassrock bundle, Thrash Metallic Backpack, Cube Fragments, Diamond Royale Vouchers, Gold Royale Vouchers, and more.

Additionally, the game's developers have confirmed that players will get Thiva characters for free on 28 August 2021.

