Free Fire 4th Anniversary date, event calendar, expected rewards, and more

Since the first half of August has already passed, Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations are expected to begin shortly. The game's previous anniversaries were all observed in the month of August.

Garena has already announced their partnership with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike as part of Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations. Players are looking forward to the release of new events, which will give them access to a multitude of in-game items for free.

If recent calendar leaks are to be believed, the new events will begin as early as 20 August and will be available until the first week of September.

Free Fire 4th Anniversary expected dates and rewards

Knight Clown, a popular Free Fire data miner, has leaked Free Fire's 4th-anniversary event calendar for the Indian server.

The data miner recently released a video of all the Free Fire x DVLM and 4th-anniversary event items.

Here are the expected events, along with the leaked dates and rewards:

4th Anniversary Party (20 August to 5 September) - Disc Hover and Amplified Bassrock.

Lone Wolf Mode Opens (20 August to 29 August).

Login 7 days (23 August to 1 September) - Thrash Metallic

Complete Missions (20 August to 5 September).

Exchange Tokens (28 August to 5 September) – Diamond Royale Voucher.

Anniversary Quiz (20 August to 29 August) – 4th Anniversary Pin and Crimson Neon parachute

After Match Drop – 4x only on 28 August (20 August to 5 September).

Booyah Now! (28 August to 5 September) – Monster Truck: Thrash Metallic

Login for Free Character (28 August) – Thiva character.

CS Cup Challenge 1.0 (28 August) - Dimitri Bobblehead, Thiva Bobblehead, and Pet Skin: Party Panda.

Play to get Cube Fragment (28 August) – Magic Cube fragment.

CS Cup Challenge 2.0 (3 September) – Gold Royale Voucher

Note: The events, dates, and rewards mentioned above are leaks. The developers are yet to officially announce Free Fire's 4th-anniversary festivities (apart from DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike being the headline act).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh