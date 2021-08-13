Free Fire 4th anniversary calendar: Full list of leaked events with dates

Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations are on the horizon, and gamers are thrilled regarding all the new content getting introduced to the game. As with previous anniversaries, it is predicted that a profusion of free items would be made accessible.

The developers recently revealed that Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike would be coming together with Alok and KSHMR for the Free Fire 4th anniversary theme song. The song, along with the music video, will be released on August 20.

Players are over the moon with all these recent developments. KnightClown, a prominent Free Fire data miner, has also revealed the schedule for the 4th-anniversary celebrations.

Leaked calendar of the Free Fire 4th anniversary events

Here are the exact dates of the leaked events:

August 20 to September 5 - 4th Anniversary Party

August 20 to August 29 - Lone Wolf Mode Opens

August 23 to September 1 - Login 7 days

August 20 to September 5 - Complete Missions

August 28 to September 5 - Exchange Tokens

August 20 to August 29 - Anniversary Quiz

August 20 to September 5 - After Match Drop (4x only on August 28)

August 28 to September 5 - Booyah Now!

August 28 - Login for Free Character

August 28 - CS Cup Challenge 1.0

August 28 - Play to get Cube Fragment

September 3 - CS Cup Challenge 2.0

If the aforementioned leaked dates are accurate, the events will be starting in full swing on August 20.

Even though the developers have yet to confirm these dates or rewards, all such online leaks have grabbed the community's attention. The official calendar for the 4th-anniversary events is expected to be announced very soon.

Thiva character will be given out for free on August 28 (Image via Free Fire)

Fans must note that the developers previously confirmed the event regarding the free character. They are guaranteed to receive the in-game persona of Like Mike — Thiva — for free on August 28.

Edited by Ravi Iyer