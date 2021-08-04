Free Fire 4th Anniversary OB29 update patch download process, APK file size, and more

Updates are one of the main reasons behind the massive growth of Garena Free Fire, and the anticipated OB29 update is finally out after weeks of waiting.

Players can now download the game’s latest iteration on their devices. Tons of new features are incorporated by developers, including the Lone Wolf mode, two new characters - Dimitri and Thiva, and more.

All the details about the Free Fire OB29 4th anniversary update

Play Store download

To update your Free Fire application from the Google Play Store, follow these steps:

Step 1: You should open Google Play Store application on your device and search for “Free Fire. This link will take you to the official Play Store page of the game.

Step 2: You will find an “Update” button present on the screen.

Step 3: Upon clicking on that option, the download for the Free Fire OB29 update will commence.

Apple App Store

You can follow these steps to download the Free Fire OB29 version on your device:

Step 1: First, open the Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: After that, you are required to click on the “Profile” icon.

Step 3: Navigate through the pending updates section and press the “Update” button present beside Free Fire.

The game’s latest version will soon be downloaded on your device.

Maintenance

Free Fire servers are currently under maintenance. So, even after downloading the latest version, players will not be able to play it until the downtime ends.

The maintenance period is expected to end at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

APK file size

Before players update the game, they should make sure that they have enough space available (Image via Free Fire)

The update is 453 MB in size on the Google Play Store. Players must first make sure that they have enough storage space on their devices before starting the download.

Users can also download the latest iteration using the APK and OBB files. Click here to read the guide for doing so.

Edited by Siddharth Satish