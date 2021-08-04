Why is Free Fire not working today? All you need to know about OB29 server downtime

When players attempt to open Garena Free Fire, they are receiving the “Server will be ready soon” error. This has left them wondering why they haven’t been able to enter into their favorite game.

For those who are still not aware, the Free Fire OB29 update is scheduled to be released today. Due to this, the developers have taken down the servers of the quick-paced battle royale title.

Game servers will not be available for the next few hours as loads of new features will be implemented into the game.

The reason why Free Fire is not working today: Server will be ready soon error

The servers of Free Fire are presently down and will only open following the conclusion of maintenance at 5:45 PM IST, as announced by Garena Free Fire on the social media handles. Here are the exact specifics regarding the maintenance period:

Start time - 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time - 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Players can just wait for the break to draw to an end. They shouldn’t worry about this error as it automatically gets fixed upon the conclusion of the maintenance break. Users will normally be able to enjoy Free Fire after it ends and enjoy all the new features.

Gamers will be able to get the latest iteration of Free Fire for Android and iOS devices directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

The new Clash Squad ranked season will be commencing tomorrow, i.e., August 5th. Players will be receiving the "Golden AN94" for reaching Gold 3 or above.

On top of this, the Gold Royale bundle will be changed, and a new bundle will be made up for grabs.

Here is a list of the important aspects introduced into Free Fire with the update:

Season 8 of Clash Squad Ranked

Training Island - new Grenade range

1 vs 1 - Lone Wolf mode

Request feature in Clash Squad mode

Two new characters

AC80 weapon

Character balancing

Weapon balancing

New Sensei Tig pet

M4A1 conversion to (X/Y/Z) forms

Multiple special attachments

Edited by Shaheen Banu