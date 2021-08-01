Free Fire All Star 2021 EMEA Clash Squad: Winners, prize pool, and more

After a nail-biting second day of play, Team Shwarma from MENA emerged as champions of the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire All-Stars 2021 EMEA. Furthermore, they received $10k in prize money.

Shawarma wins Free Fire All-Stars day 2 Clash Squad (Image via official YouTube channel)

FFAS 2021, hosted by Garena, is a three-day celebratory event featuring top content creators and Esports players. Fan votes selected the creators and Esports players for each team, comprising two creators and two Esports players.

Team Couscous won the first day of the event, then continued to demonstrate consistency on Day 2 and qualified for the finals.

Basically, the format of the clash squad mode is the same as that of the bomb squad mode, where eight teams from three regions: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MENA), and Russia take on each other over a knockout round. Each winning team in the round of eight advanced to the semifinals, which consisted of a best-of-three set. Those who won the semifinals moved on to the Grand Final, playing in a best of five rounds.

Free Fire All Stars day 2 results

Free Fire All-Stars EMEA 2021 knockout round results

Team Shawarma (MENA) vs Team Pizza (EU): 2-0

Team Baklava (MENA) vs Team Vareniki (RU): 2-1

Team Pancakes (RU) vs Team Spaghetti(EU): 1-2

Team Pirozhki (RU) vs Team Couscous(MENA): 0-2

Semifinals

Team Baklava vs Team Couscous: 0-2

Team Spaghetti vs Team Shwarma: 1-2

Finals

In the final, both teams from the MENA region, Team Shwarma and Couscous, played the best-of-five format. Team Shwarma won the first two matches with a scoreline of 4-3, Meliko bagging the MVP in each match with seven frags.

Couscous made an incredible comeback in the third round with a 4-2 victory, with Remind taking the MVP award with four frags. The fourth match was also won by Couscous, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

It was one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament, both teams competed to the best of their abilities, but Shwarma won 4-3.

On the final day, all 12 teams will battle it out in battle royale mode. There will be a total of six matches in the day, which will run across three maps. The event will be streamed on Free Fire Esports' official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 9:30 p.m. IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen