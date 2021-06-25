Garena Free Fire All Star 2021 details revealed

Garena is on fire right now, announcing back-to-back Free Fire tournaments. After a scintillating Free Fire World Series 2021, they have now returned with another global tournament, the Free Fire All-Stars (FFAS) 2021.

As part of Garena's effort to celebrate its global community of content creators, FFAS 2021 provides the community with a platform to meet and share experiences together. The tournament will bring together popular influencers and players for the engrossing competition.

The Free Fire All Star 2021 will consist of three separate tournaments in three different regions

1) FFAS Asia 2021- The Asian event is scheduled from July 23rd to 25th (Friday to Sunday) and will have teams from eight countries. The participating countries are:

1. South Asia - India, Bangladesh, Pakistan

2. Southeast Asia - Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, and Taiwan

The previous edition of the FFAS, played in June 2020, saw Thai team Xavier Esports emerging as the champion. The Mafia (now Total Gaming) finished in 3rd place while 8bit and ATP Kings secured 11th and 12th spot respectively.

2) FFAS EMEA 2021: The EMEA All-Stars is scheduled from July 30th to August 1st and will comprise teams from three regions:

1. Europe

2. Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

3. Commonwealth of Independent States (Russia, Ukraine, etc)

3) FFAS Americas 2021: The third and final event will consist of teams from the whole American continent. It is scheduled from August 6th to 8th.

The American FFAS consists of teams from:

1. LATAM (Latin America)

2. Brazil

3. North America

Each day of FFAS 2021 will be played with a different theme:

Day 1: Bomb Squad Day 2: Clash Squad Day 3: Battle Royale

The winning team for each day of FFAS regional tournaments will take home 10,000 USD. The tournament will be live-streamed on official Free Fire platforms and will also feature local casting.

