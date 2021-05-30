Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The largest-ever Free Fire tournament, the Free Fire World Series 2021 concluded today with Pheonix Force emerging as champions.

The top eighteen teams from all around the globe competed over two stages for the trophy and 2 Million USD Prizepool. The FFWS 2021 was a LAN affair and took place in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Phoenix Force

The event was extremely successful and broke all records with a peak viewership of 5.4 million viewers with an average viewership of more than 2 million.

5.4M Peak Viewers on Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. New esports record by Peak Viewers.



Hindi peak - 1.9M (New YouTube record by Peak Viewers in esports)

Portuguese - 1M

Indonesian - 1M
YouTube Gaming - 4.9M



More stats of FFWS

The finals, however, were dominated by Phoenix Force as they took the Booyah in four matches out of a total of six matches. There was a 36 point difference between them and the next best team. Phoenix took home 500K USD in prize money while the second-ranked LOUD took away 250K USD in winnings.

Fan favorite team Fluxo secured fourth place and were awarded 100K USD. Here is a detailed prize-pool distribution of the finals.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals:

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore prize Pool distribution

1st Place(Winners):- $500,0000 - 3.6 Crore INR- Phoenix Force (Thailand)

2nd Place(1st Runners-up):- $250,000 - 1.8 Crore INR- LOUD (Brazil)

3rd Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR- Silence (CIS)

4th Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR- Fluxo (Brazil)

5th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR- HQ Esports (Vietnam)

6th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR- Burst The Sky ( Vietnam)

7th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR- Team Aze(Latin America)

8th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR- Evos Divine (Indonesia)

9th Place:- $70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR-Geek Fam (Malaysia)

10th Place:-$70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR- VIP Esport (Arab)

11th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR- First Raiders (Indonesia)

12th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR- Goddess (Taiwan)

Galaxy Racer from India who couldn't travel to Singapore due to the travel ban by the Singapore Government will also receive their respective share of the prize pool as they were supposed to be one of the FFWS Finals participants.