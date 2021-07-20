Free Fire All Star Asia 2021: Invited teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

Free Fire All-Stars Asia 2021 is scheduled to take place from July 23rd to 25th. FFAS 2021 is Garena's annual celebration of its global community of content creators, featuring a platform where community members can come together and share experiences.

There will be 12 teams representing eight regions at the FFAS Asia, with at least two influencers on each team. The team will be represented by a local iconic cuisine.

Schedule of the Free Fire All Star 2021 Asia :-

Free Fire All Star Asia 2021 Schedule (Image via Garena)

Bomb Squad: The event will take place on Friday i.e. 23rd July. All participating regions will each be represented by one team to play in a single-elimination format. Top-ranked teams will advance to the quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals. Both these rounds will be played as best of three, with the finals decided in a best of five match.

Clash Squad: This event will take place on the 2nd day i.e. on 24th July. The format is the same as Bomb Squad, where a total of eight teams will battle for glory and prize-pool.

Battle Royale: All 12 teams will battle it out over three maps for six matches to determine the ultimate champion. Matches will be played on Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

Participating teams in the Free Fire All Star Asia 2021:-

Free Fire All Star Asia 2021 Teams

1. India: Team Samosa

2. India: Team Dosa

3. Pakistan: Team Biryani

4. Bangladesh: Team Hilsha

5. Indonesia: Team Sate

6. Indonesia: Team Indomee

7. Taiwan: Team Boba

8. Thailand: Team Som Tum

9. Thailand: Team Tom Yum Kung

10. Vietnam: Team Com Tam

11. Vietnam: Team Pho

12. Malaysia Cambodia and the Philippines: Team Durian

Team Samosa:

Team Samosa

Vasiyo

Killer

Tonde

Assassin Army

Dev Alone

Xmania

Team Dosa:

Team Dosa

Pahadi

Iconic

Gaming Aura

Legend07

Ritik

Soneeta

Prizepool and Broadcasting Details:

A total of 30,000 USD is up for grabs in this tournament. Each day of the event will see 10,000 USD awarded to the winning team. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on the official Free Fire platforms (Facebook, Youtube, and Booyah App) at 04:30 PM IST.

