Free Fire All Stars 2021 Americas Bomb Squad: Winners, prize pool and more

The first day of the Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021 ended with the Brazilian team Pudim emerging victorious. Their 3-0 win over Team Sancocho from Latam was one of the most spectacular matches of FFAS. Additionally, they received $10,000 as prize money. Pudim's dominance on the day was evident as they did not lose a single round.

FFAS is a celebratory event for content creators and esports players, and the FFAS 2021 has something for everyone. Each team includes two creators and two players, and both of them are selected by the fans.

Three different formats of games are available: Bomb Squad, Clash Squad, and Battle Royale, each lasting only one day.

The knockout format featured eight teams, each representing three regions: North America, Brazil, and Latin America. Each round's winning team proceeded to the semifinals, where they faced off in a best-of-three battle. The semifinal winners progressed to the grand final, which consisted of the best of five matches.

Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021 knockout round results

Team Pastel (Brazil) vs Team Pudim (Brazil): 0-2

Team Acaraje (Brazil) vs Team Chimarrao (Brazil): 0-2

Team Sancocho (LATAM) vs Team Taco (LATAM): 2-0

Team Burger (North America) vs Team Hotdog (North America): 2-0

Semifinals

Team Pudim and Team Chimarrao met in the first semi-final. The former won two matches in a row, moving into the finals. The second semifinal was contested between Team Sancocho and Team Burger. The Sancocho team prevailed 2-0 over the best-of-three matches to win the competition.

Free Fire All-Stars Americas day 1 bracket

Free Fire All-Stars Bomb Squad Finals

During the best-of-five playoffs, Team Pudim from Brazil faced Team Sancocho from the Latam region in the finals. The first three matches were won by Team Pudim, making it the champion. Two of its wins were by a score of 4-1 while the third came by a score of 4-0.

Live coverage of the FFAS Americas Day 2 will be available on Free Fire Esports, Latam, and Brazil Official YouTube Channels, starting at 11:30 pm IST. The eight same teams that faced off today will fight it out once again in Clash Squad mode in knockout rounds.

Edited by Ashish Yadav