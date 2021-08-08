Free Fire All Stars Americas Clash Squad: Winners, prize pool, and more

Team Pudim of Brazil emerged as the winners of the second day of the Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021. Day 2 consisted entirely of Clash Squad mode. Nevertheless, fans were again able to see Day 1 results as Team Pudim defeated Team Sancocho. The winners received a total of $10,000. Once again, Pudim did not lose a single round, demonstrating their stability.

Team PUDIM wins Free Fire All Stars Americas Clash Squad (image via Free Fire NA Youtube channel)

The format of the Clash Squad was the same as the Bomb Squad mode, with knockout rounds between two teams in best of three matches followed by semi-finals in best of three matches and then a best of five final.

Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021 Clash Squad results

Team Sancocho (LATAM) vs Team Hotdog (North America): 2-0

Team Burger (North America) vs Team Taco (LATAM): 0-2

Team Acaraje (Brazil) vs Team Pastel (Brazil): 2-0

Team Chimarrao (Brazil) vs Team Pudim (Brazil): 0-2

Semifinals

The first semifinal was played between two Latin teams, Sancocho and Taco. Sancocho defeated Taco with a 2-1 scoreline. The second semifinal was contested between Team Pudim and Team Acarjae, both from Brazil. Pudim won the contest without much effort with a 2-0 scoreline.

Free Fire All Stars Americas Day 2 bracket

Clash Squad Finals

Team Pudim from Brazil blew away Sancocho in the first two matches with a 4-0 scoreline. In the third match, Sancocho tried to make a comeback in the third round but was again defeated by Pudim by a 4-1 scoreline.

Pudim's dominance will make them the favorites to take home the battle royale mode. Up to this point, no team has matched their fast gameplay.

On the third and final day, 12 teams will compete solely in Battle Royale over three different maps, such as Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, to determine the eventual victor. Team Asado and Alfajor from the Latam region, while Team Acai and Tapioca from Brazil region will join these eight teams on Day 3.

The final day of the All-Stars event will start at 11:30 p.m. IST and will be streamed exclusively on Free Fire Esports, Latam, and Brazil Official YouTube Channels

