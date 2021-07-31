Free Fire All Stars EMEA Day 1: Winners, prize pool, and more

The first day of the Free Fire All Stars EMEA 2021 concluded with Team Couscous from MENA emerging as champions. Additionally, they won $10,000 in prize money.

The FFAS 2021 is a fun Garena event featuring content creators and esports players. Teams are composed of two creators and two esports players, both selected by fan vote.

The games are divided into three different formats: Bomb Squad, Clash Squad, and Battle Royale, each lasting a single day.

The Free Fire All Stars EMEA Day 1 results

In the knockout format, eight teams competed from three regions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (MENA), and Russia. Each round's winning team advanced to the semifinals, where they competed in a best-of-three format.

The semifinal winners advanced to the Grand Final, where matches were played in a best of five format.

Free Fire All Stars EMEA 2021 knockout round results

Team Shawarma (MENA) vs Team Vareniki (RU): 1-2

Team Baklava (MENA) vs Team Pizza (EU): 2-0

Team Pancakes (RU) vs Team Spaghetti(EU): 2-0

Team Pirozhki (RU) vs Team Couscous(MENA): 0-2

Semifinals

Team Baklava vs Team Vareniki: 2-1

Team Pancakes vs Team Couscous: 0-2

Free Fire All Stars Day 1 Finals

The final of the best-of-five format was played between Team Baklava and Couscous, both from the MENA region. The first match was won by the former with a 4-2 scoreline. However, Couscous made a stunning comeback with a 4-0 win in the second round.

Both teams put their best effort to win during the third round, but Team Couscous emerged victorious 4-3. They did not stop there, winning round four with a 4-2 scoreline to win the event.

Day 2 of the Free Fire All Stars will be played in the Clash Squad mode, following a similar format to the Bomb Squad (single elimination). The event will be streamed on Free Fire Esports' official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Booyah app starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer