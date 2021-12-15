×
Create
Notifications

Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021: Teams and schedule revealed

The Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021 will take place from 18 December (Image via Booyah)
The Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021 will take place from 18 December (Image via Booyah)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Dec 15, 2021 05:14 PM IST
News

Booyah, a streaming platform, has returned with a new Free Fire tournament. The Free Fire Asia tournament 2021 takes place over two days and features top streamers and creators from six Asian countries.

The event will take place on 18 and 19 December and have two teams each from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It will be streamed exclusively on the Booyah app from 5.15 pm to 8.30 pm IST.

There will be 12 invited teams competing in six matches across three classic maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Each side is named after a famous landmark from its country.

Participating teams in Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021

  1. Taj Mahal (India)
  2. Red Fort ( India)
  3. Monas (Indonesia)
  4. Borobudur (Indonesia)
  5. KLCC (Malaysia)
  6. Kinabalu (Malaysia)
  7. Wat Arun (Thailand)
  8. Wat Pho (Thailand)
  9. Cho Ben Thanh (Vietnam)
  10. Ho Hoan Kiem (Vietnam)
  11. Intramuros (Philippines)
  12. Boracay (Philippines)

Indian teams in contention

The first Indian team is named after the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi, built in 1648 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The side consists of four popular creators/streamers from India:

  1. Gyan Rishab
  2. Desi Gamers
  3. Gamers Zone
  4. X Mania

As for the second team, it is named after one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal. Located in Agra, this mausoleum was also built by Shah Jahan. The team consists of girls:

  1. Slumber Queen
  2. Brightfox
  3. Cookie 18
  4. Gaming Girl

As it turns out, the Booyah Asia Tournament 2021 will clash with another Free Fire tournament, namely the Free Fire Winter Invitational, which commences tonight at 6 pm IST.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

However, in the FFWI, esports teams will participate, while in Booyah Asia, content creators are involved. Readers can watch closely to see how the India teams do in this Booyah exclusive event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी