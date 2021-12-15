Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021: Teams and schedule revealed

Booyah, a streaming platform, has returned with a new Free Fire tournament. The Free Fire Asia tournament 2021 takes place over two days and features top streamers and creators from six Asian countries.

The event will take place on 18 and 19 December and have two teams each from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It will be streamed exclusively on the Booyah app from 5.15 pm to 8.30 pm IST.

There will be 12 invited teams competing in six matches across three classic maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Each side is named after a famous landmark from its country.

Participating teams in Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021

Taj Mahal (India) Red Fort ( India) Monas (Indonesia) Borobudur (Indonesia) KLCC (Malaysia) Kinabalu (Malaysia) Wat Arun (Thailand) Wat Pho (Thailand) Cho Ben Thanh (Vietnam) Ho Hoan Kiem (Vietnam) Intramuros (Philippines) Boracay (Philippines)

Indian teams in contention

The first Indian team is named after the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi, built in 1648 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The side consists of four popular creators/streamers from India:

Gyan Rishab Desi Gamers Gamers Zone X Mania

As for the second team, it is named after one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal. Located in Agra, this mausoleum was also built by Shah Jahan. The team consists of girls:

Slumber Queen Brightfox Cookie 18 Gaming Girl

As it turns out, the Booyah Asia Tournament 2021 will clash with another Free Fire tournament, namely the Free Fire Winter Invitational, which commences tonight at 6 pm IST.

However, in the FFWI, esports teams will participate, while in Booyah Asia, content creators are involved. Readers can watch closely to see how the India teams do in this Booyah exclusive event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer