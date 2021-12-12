Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021: Teams, Format, prize pool distribution, and where to watch

The final tournament of the year, Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 is commencing from December 15, 2021. Unlike traditional tournaments, this one follows a draft system. A total of 12 captains were chosen through community voting, and these they participated in the draft to form their teams.

The players on the various teams are selected from either Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer or Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall teams only.

Format of the Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021

The 12 teams will battle in a round-robin format in which each team will battle against the other daily for a period of five days. A team must have six players, including two substitutes. Every player must play at least six rounds, and if they fail to do so, they will be banned for a year from official tournaments.

Total Gaming Mafia Bala has three players from Chemin Esports while Team Elite Killer has three players from Desi Gamers. Meanwhile, TG Delete has two superstars — Vasiyo and Swastik — in the team.

Free Fire winter Invitational (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Winter Invitational Teams

1. Team Javaboy

2. Team Iconic

3. Team FozyAjay

4. Team Killer

5. Team Mafia

6. Team Delete

7. Team PVS Gaming

8. Team Jonty

9. Team Prince

10. Team Yogi

11. Team Ayush

12. Team Mafia Bala

Prizepool distribution and Where to watch

The event has a prizepool of 10 lakh INR, wherein the winner will receive 400K INR while the first and second runners-up will receive 200K and 100K INR respectively. The tournament will be broadcast live on the Facebook/YouTube channels of Free Fire Esports/Free Fire India Channel at 6:00 pm IST.

Points distribution for the tournament

1st - 12 points

2nd- 9 points

3rd - 8 points

4th - 7 points

5th - 6 points

6th - 5 points

7th - 4 points

8th - 3 points

9th - 2 points

10th - 1 point

11th - 0 points

12th - 0 points

Kill Point - 1 point/kill

The tournament will offer a new and exciting experience not only for players but for the fans as well. It will be fascinating to watch how these mixed teams perform.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee