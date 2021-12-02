Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021: Invited teams and prize pool distribution revealed 

Garena has released the list of captains invited to participate in the Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021. Now, these captains will choose which players to include in their squads.

Garena's final official event for this year will take place from 15-19 December. The format is a little different from other tournaments as the developer has invited the top captains from the country to form their teams and fight it out for the trophy.

Invited captains for Garena's Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021

The following is a list of the captains that will helm their own teams at Free Fire's last event for 2021:

1. Javaboy

2. Iconic

3. FozyAjay

4. Killer

5. Mafia

6. Delete

7. PVS Gaming

8. Jonty

9. Prince

10. Yogi

11. Ayush

12. Mafia Bala

All four players of Total Gaming, along with three players of Orangutan Elite and UG Empire are invited as captains. The two remaining captains are from team PVS Gaming. Surprisingly, there is no invite to one of the fan-favorite Vasiyo from team Nigma Galaxy.

Prize pool distribution for Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021

The event boasts a massive prizepool of INR 10 Lakhs where the winner will take home forty percent of the total prize pool. The runners-up will be awarded twenty and ten percent of the total prizepool, respectively.

1st Place (Winner):- 4,00,000 INR

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 2,00,000 INR

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 1,00,000 INR

4th Place:- 70,000 INR

5th Place: 50,000 INR

6th Place: 50,000 INR

7th Place:- 40,000 INR

8th Place: 30,000 INR

9th Place: 25,000 INR

10th Place: 15,000 INR

11th Place: 10,000 INR

12th Place: 10,000 INR

Where can fans watch the tournament?

The tournament will be streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of Free Fire Esports and Free Fire India Channel.

Seeing their favorite players from the same team compete against each other will be exciting for fans. To see what teams these captains select will also be fascinating.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The last two major tournaments, Free Fire India Championship Fall 2021 and Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 have been very successful. Both the tournaments crossed 1 million viewers at their peak. In spite of the Winter Invitational being a minor tournament, the new concept and exclusive rewards are sure to attract huge audiences once again.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan