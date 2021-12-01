Garena announces Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021, prize pool of 10 Lakhs INR up for grabs

While the year 2021 is drawing to a close, Free Fire Esports in India is still in full swing. The next big official tournament is coming up in December. Dubbed the "Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021" the tournament will be an invite-only event. This will be the last official Free Fire tournament of 2021.

The trailer for the event was recently posted on the YouTube channel of Garena Free Fire. Announcing the event, Garena stated that they were not done for the year. The event will take place from the 15th to the 19th of December and have a prize pool of ten lakhs INR. Garena will invite the top captains of the country to form their teams and battle for the title and prize pool. The list of invited captains and their chosen players has not been revealed yet. Garena has asked the fans to stay tuned for future updates.

This year alone, Garena has organized seven tournaments in India, four of them being major events. The increase in the number of events gives the required exposure and platform to the Indian teams and players to show their talent on a large platform. With increasing prize pools, the ecosystem is growing, and new organizations and brands are showing interest in Indian Free Fire Esports.

Garena's Indian Free Fire tournament overview this year

The year started with the Titan Invitational, followed by the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021. The Tri-Series took place in April, while Pro League Summer 2021 was held in June/July. An open for all tournament Free Fire City Open, took place from June to August.

The Fall split of the India Championship took place in October, followed by a celebratory event Diwali Battle in November. Aside from that, Snapdragon hosted two major events while Booyah hosted a few minor ones.

Garena also hosted a few successful global events in 2021

The third edition of the Free Fire World Series, which took place in Singapore, was a roaring success and became the most-watched event in Esports history.

The fourth edition of the World Series was set to take place in November, but due to covid-19, it was canceled. Two regional tournaments replaced it: Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational. Vietnamese team HQ Esports won the Asia event while CIS team Trident clan won the EMEA event.

Four Indian teams participated in the Asia Championship but couldn't perform well. Desi Gamers, Total Gaming, and PVS Gaming couldn't qualify for the finals, while Team Elite finished 8th place.

Indians teams will look to bounce back next season and prove their worth on the global stage as well.

