Free Fire Ban status and FF MAX ban rumours in India: All you need to know

Free Fire stands out as one of India's most popular mobile games. It has a large and active player base, which has helped make content creation and esports a viable career option for many in the country.

However, the game took a major hit after a ban was enforced in the country. Around two weeks have already passed since the initial news of the restriction, leaving fans wondering about the game's future and the status of the ban.

Ban status of Free Fire in India

As of this writing, Free Fire remains banned in India, with hardly any developments regarding a potential change in the situation. It also seems that the developers have also moved on as they have rebranded their social media pages to Free Fire MAX India (which is a version that is currently available in the country).

The ban will continue to be in effect unless the Indian government decides to revoke it, which seems unlikely at the moment. Nonetheless, the servers are still open and users have been able to access it.

Furthermore, the Singapore government has approached the Indian government in an effort to find out the actual reasons for banning the popular game.

FF MAX ban rumors

There have also been many rumors in the community mentioning that the MAX version of the game could also be banned in the country due to its similarities with the regular variant.

MAX version is still available to players in India (Image via Google Play Store)

However, these are just speculations and must be taken with a pinch of salt. With the MAX version not being named in the list of suspended apps, individuals can continue to enjoy it in India and have a look at all the events being added by developers.

A MAX-exclusive top-up event was recently introduced, providing a reward for players who buy a particular number of diamonds in the game.

