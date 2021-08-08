Free Fire City Open (FFCO) National Finals official theme song released

The Free Fire City Open 2021 is nearing its conclusion after four months of intense competition between amateur and professional teams across the country. The national Finals will take place on Sunday, August 15.

A new theme song for the Free Fire City Open (FFCO), called "Booyah For Your City," was released by Garena India as a surprise for fans. IKKA, BrodhaV, Kidshot, StreetViolator and Cizzy are among the rappers who provide the vocals for the song.

Ikka's verse is followed by Broadha V. Kidhsot's verse in the final verse of the rap anthem.

Ankit Singh Patyal aka IKKA, is a popular rapper who debuted in Bollywood in 2014. The 23 year old kid shot to fame through a Hindi movie called Gully Boy.

Finalist of the Free Fire City Open 2021:-

1. Delhi Titans

2. Chennai Hunters

3. Chennai Conquerors

4. Vizag Victors

5. Punjab Panthers

6. Lucknow Tigers

7. Lucknow Warriors

8. Dehradun Wolves

9. Mumbai Strikers

10. Hyderabad Nawabs

11. Kolkata Kings

12. Ahmedabad Lions

In the Grand Finals, 12 of the top teams in the country will face off in six games. The teams qualified either through the City Finals, Wildcard Finals or City Play-ins final.

Prize distribution for Free Fire City Open 2021

FFCO 2021 is a tournament with a large prize pool of 60 lakhs INR. In addition to the trophy, the champions will take home 15 lakhs INR in prize money. There is a 7.5 lakh INR and 5 lakh INR prize for the second and third placed team. The team with the most kills in the finals will receive 1 lakh INR while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be rewarded with 50,000 INR.

Free Fire Esports India will stream the FFCO Finals on its Official YouTube and Facebook pages at 6:00 PM IST.

Viewers who tune into the broadcast will receive 20x green balloon tokens. Additionally, fans will be given an emote upon the stream reaching the milestone of 200k live watchers

Edited by Gautham Balaji