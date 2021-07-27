Free Fire City Open Play-Ins 2: Winners, MVP, and more

Today marked the end of the second city play-in round for the Free Fire City Open 2021. Six matches were played between 12 teams from Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai and Vizag City Finals.

The top spot was earned by Team Elite with 94 points and 43 kills. They were followed closely by Badge99 with 26 kills and 71 points.

Free Fire City Open Play Ins 2 map results

Slumber Queen placed third with 71 points. Survivor 4 AM finished eighth. Team Elite's Pahadi was named MVP for dealing 7762 damage and eliminating 16 competitors.

Free Fire City Open Play-ins 2 Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Play Ins 2 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Badge99 with 13 kills followed by TSG Army with eight frags. Despite being eliminated early, Eyes Esports managed to score six frags.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by Zila Ghaziabad with five frags. Survivor 4 AM, who was eliminated early, played aggressively to grab seven frags. Fan-favorite Team Elite secured second place with six frags.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by Slumber Queen with a whopping 16 kills, where Thangam alone took seven frags and was awarded the MVP title. Team Elite again showed consistency by coming second with 11 kills.

At the end of the third match, Team Elite led with 43 points, followed by Slumber Queen and Badge99 with 35 and 34 points respectively.

Team Elite came out on top with seven frags in the fourth match. Badge99 played passively to secure second place with two frags. Raven Esports won the Booyah in their fifth match with 11 frags. TSG Army secured second place with 10 kills. Raven Shiv bagged the MVP title with five kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Team Elite with 10 frags. Slumber Queen secured second place with six kills followed by Team Revolution with three frags of their own.

Qualified teams for the City Play-ins Finals:-

1. Team Elite

2. Badge99

3. Sumber Queen

4. TSG Army

5. Raven Esports

6. 4Xtraordinary

For two qualifying spots, all 12 qualified teams will compete in six matches in the Play-ins Finals. The Free Fire Play-ins finals are scheduled for Friday i.e., July 30th.

Edited by Gautham Balaji