Free Fire City Open Play-Ins 2: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The second City Play-ins of the Free Fire City Open 2021 are scheduled for this coming Friday i.e July 27th. A total of twelve teams will battle against each other for glory.

The play-ins are the second chance for the 2nd to 4th ranked teams of the FFCO City Finals to qualify for the National Finals.

Three teams each from Lucknow, Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai FFCO City Finals will play six matches across three classic maps. In the end, the top six teams will qualify for the city play-in finals.

The City Play-ins finals will take place in July, where the top six teams from both City Play-ins will compete for two berths in the National Finals.

Free Fire City Open National Finals: On August 15th, the top 12 teams will battle it out in best-of-six matches, and the best team will be crowned FFCO champions.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Open City Play-ins 2

1. Team Elite

2. Zila Ghaziabad

3. Survivor 4 AM

4. Badge 99

5. Slumber Queen

6. Raven Esports

7. Flex Amigos

8. Crazy Amigos

9. Black Ops

10. 4xtraordinary

11. TSG Army

12. Eyes Esports

Map Schedule for the Play-ins 2:

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

The event will be streamed on Official Free Fire Esoprts India Facebook, YouTube, and the Booyah app by Free Fire India Esports at 6:00 PM IST.

It was a very close race in the first city play-ins, which was held on July 20th. After six matches, Assassin Clutchgods came out on top followed by GenXforce. The top six teams have qualified for the City Play-ins Finals. The qualified teams are:-

1. Assassin Clutchgods

2. GenXforce

3. Team Revolution

4. Godlike

5. The Extremee

6. AY Esports

The fact that MBG Titans, Conqueror and Rule Breakers failed to make the top six despite winning the Booyahs shows how fierce the competition is.

It will be intriguing to see which six teams will make their mark in the event.

