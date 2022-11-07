"Free Fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023," claims Yash Bhanushali, founder of Orangutan

Orangutan's founder, Yash Bhanushali, made a bold statement that Free Fire will soon be returning to the country in a tweet he posted on November 7, 2022. He further expressed his view that despite the game making a comeback in the country, there will be no esports events for the title until March 2023, which is quite disappointing for the fans.

He tweeted:

"Sadly Free Fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023"

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Sadly free fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023 :( Sadly free fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023 :(

Yash Bhanushali is one of the most influential stakeholders in the Indian esports scene, and his recent tweets have reignited the conversation around the game's comeback in the Indian market. The battle royale title was taken off all virtual stores in February of this year, and there has been no positive news for the game's aficionados since.

Yash Bhanushali interacts with netizens on Free Fire and BGMI comeback

On Monday, Yash Bhanushali tweeted that FF will be making a comeback. This prompted an avalanche of questions from eager fans on various aspects, and he subsequently answered many of them.

While responding to a user's question about which of the two battle royale games will return to India first, he quickly responded that Free Fire would.

Similarly, while responding to a question on the expected time frame for BGMI's comeback, he stated that the game might return at the start of January, with the esports season likely to begin in March.

While the Free Fire ban has not impacted casual gamers much, as the MAX version was not among the banned applications, many quickly switched to the enhanced variant. They could also use the same FF account to carry forward their progress.

However, a lot was lost for Indian esports athletes. The national tournaments were canceled, and they lost an opportunity to represent the country/region internationally. These tweets have now lit a beacon of hope, and the players are optimistic that the Garena-developed title might return soon.

A few days back, Yash Bhanushali had claimed that the Indian government was planning to regulate esports, and he went on to welcome back BGMI and Free Fire, implying that good news was on the horizon.

His exact words were:

"Great news coming for the esports community. Government is actively working to regulate esports. Great news coming soon. Welcome back FF and BGMI."

While Yash did not provide any specific details, like the timeline around the return, this tweet got the entire community talking about a potential comeback.

For the time being, there has been no official news from the developers of both battle royale titles, and it remains to be seen whether the two will manage to stage a successful comeback.

Poll : 0 votes