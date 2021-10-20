Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021: Format and schedule revealed

Garena Free Fire has announced a celebration tournament to coincide with the festival of light, Diwali. Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021 is an upcoming exhibition event where Garena will invite some of the most popular streamers in India to have fun and entertain fans.

The tournament will be held next Saturday and Sunday, i.e., October 30 and 31. It will be streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube and Facebook pages from 6.00 pm IST.

Format of Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021

The format of the event is slightly different than usual. Female influencers will lead all 12 teams.

All the sides will fight in the best-of-four format battle royale squad matches on the first day. The top two teams will qualify for the second day.

The two qualified teams, six community-chosen influencers, and the top four teams from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall will compete in the best-of-four format series for the crown on the second and final day.

Garena has not disclosed the invited or community-chosen influencers, but an announcement will be made soon. The top four teams of the FFIC are:

Team Elite PVS Gaming Esports Total Gaming Esports Desi Gamers Esports

These four sides have also qualified for the Free Fire Asia Championship, which will happen in November.

Free Fire is one of, if not the top, games in the country. The FFIC 2021 Fall finals saw more than 630K peak viewers enjoying the stream. The video has garnered over 7.5 million views (all languages combined), with the Hindi stream alone amassing 5.5 million views.

In 2020, the Free Fire Diwali All-Stars was won by GZ Army. CRX Force secured second place, followed by Old Skool.

Despite it being a friendly match, Garena has guaranteed fans a hot performance in the Free Fire Diwali All-Stars, as well as a gala festive vibe to brighten things up.

