Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game in January 2022, most downloads from India

Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game of 2021, has continued with its merry ways in 2022.

Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm, has published a list of the top 10 mobile games in terms of overall downloads for January 2022.

Top mobile games by downloads in January 2022 (image via Sensor Tower)

The Top 10- grossing mobile games of January 2022 include the following:

Garena Free Fire Subway Surfers by Sybo Roblox by Roblox Candy Crush Saga by King Race Master 3D by Say Games Ludo King by Gametion PUBG Mobile by Tencent Count Masters by Tao2Play Sponge Art by Good job games Magic Tiles by Amanotes

Free Fire emerges as most downloaded mobile game in January 2022

Free Fire by Garena, a popular battle royale game, has maintained its top rank with 24 million installs: a 51.6% increase year over year. India, with around 25.5% of total downloads, and Brazil, with 11.7%, were the countries with the most app installs during this time period.

However, the game was recently banned in India, and its impact will be felt next month.

PUBG Mobile was also banned in India in September 2020. In July 2021, Krafton made a comeback with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), an exclusive Indian version of the game. Free Fire Max is still available in India on the Google Play Store.

Endless running game Subway Surfers climbed one spot to become the second most-installed mobile game in January 2022. The game saw 23.7 million installs, a 58.6% jump. India became the top market with 20.7% installs, followed by the United States at around 7%.

PUBG Mobile by Tencent made a comeback into the top ten list in seventh place. The game was the third most downloaded game on the App Store. New titles such as Sponge Art and Magic Tiles have made their debut on the list.

In January 2022, the worldwide mobile games market had 5.2 billion downloads across both the App Store and Google Play, up 2.8%.

India was the top market for global game downloads, with 761.8 million (14.6%) of overall downloads. The United States came in second with 8.7% of downloads while Brazil was third with 8.2%.

