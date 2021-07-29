Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 theme, Pre-order cost, free rewards, and more

Free Fire Elite Pass is an extremely valuable possession since it provides access to a range of cosmetic items. Users need badges to advance through the pass and earn items. These can be earned by completing various daily and weekly missions.

This month's Elite Pass, Season 38 - Guns for Hire will be coming to an end very soon. Subsequently, pre-order for the next season is now available.

Overview of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39

Pre-order price

The pre-order will cost 999 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The new Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 is called Wildland Walkers, and pre-orders begin on July 29th, 2021. This will be available until July 31st, 2021. The price is the same as always and will cost the players 999 diamonds.

There is an additional perk for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle, an exclusive Grenade – Scarecrow.

Steps to pre-order the Elite Pass

You can follow these steps to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39.

Step 1: First, you need to boot up Free Fire and then open the Elite Pass section.

Tap the icon beside upgrade button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.

Next, you should tap the 999 diamonds button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You have to tap the ‘999 diamonds' button.

Confirm the purchase to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking you to confirm the purchase. Tap the yellow diamond button to pre-order the pass.

Leaked free rewards

The leaks of the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass 39 have already poured in. Here are some of the leaked free items:

Scarecrow Avatar at 5 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Wildland Walker vest at 40 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Wildland Walkers T-shirt at 100 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Wildland Walkers banner at 150 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Scarecrow Strikes parachute at 200 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

