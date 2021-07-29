Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 theme, Pre-order cost, free rewards, and more

Free Fire Elite Pass is an extremely valuable possession since it provides access to a range of cosmetic items. Users need badges to advance through the pass and earn items. These can be earned by completing various daily and weekly missions.
This month's Elite Pass, Season 38 - Guns for Hire will be coming to an end very soon. Subsequently, pre-order for the next season is now available.
Overview of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39
Pre-order price
The new Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 is called Wildland Walkers, and pre-orders begin on July 29th, 2021. This will be available until July 31st, 2021. The price is the same as always and will cost the players 999 diamonds.
There is an additional perk for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle, an exclusive Grenade – Scarecrow.
Steps to pre-order the Elite Pass
You can follow these steps to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39.
Step 1: First, you need to boot up Free Fire and then open the Elite Pass section.
Step 2: Next, you should tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.
Step 3: You have to tap the ‘999 diamonds' button.
Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking you to confirm the purchase. Tap the yellow diamond button to pre-order the pass.
Leaked free rewards
The leaks of the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass 39 have already poured in. Here are some of the leaked free items:
Also read: Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more