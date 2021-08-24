Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 release date and leaked rewards

Free Fire's Elite Pass offers users access to various unique products such as costumes, skins, and more. To obtain rewards in the tier-based reward system, users must earn a certain number of badges. The same can be achieved by completing daily and weekly missions.

Every month, the developers release a new pass with a plethora of new aspects. The upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 has got the players thrilled.

Details about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40

Release date and price

The current Elite Pass lasts till the end of the month (Image via Free Fire)

Now in progress, Season 39 of the Free Fire Elite Pass will run until the end of August 2021. Like all previous ones, Season 40 of the Elite Pass will commence on 1 September 2021.

As usual, two premium variations of the pass, Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, will be provided to the users, and they will cost 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively. A pre-order period is also expected to commence a few days before the release.

Leaked rewards

Prizes for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 have been leaked for quite some time now, and listed below are a few of them:

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Ultimate Version/YouTube)

Readers can watch the following video to learn about all the leaked rewards:

Procedures for purchasing the Elite Pass in Free Fire

Once the pass starts, users can buy it by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire on your device and tap on the "Elite Pass" icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: The latest Elite Pass will show up on your screen, and you need to press the "Upgrade" button.

Step 3: Lastly, you are required to select one of the two paid versions available and complete the purchase process to obtain the pass.

Edited by Ravi Iyer