Free Fire fans in shock after game is banned in India

Rumors and speculation about Free Fire's likely ban had been circulating for several days, and now there is devastating news for the game's fans. The Government of India has added Garena's flagship battle royale title to the list of applications that have been blocked.

The announcement comes days after the game was abruptly pulled from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. So naturally, the players are taken aback by this development. However, the name of Free Fire Max, the superior version of the game, is not included in the list of applications which has provided a slight respite.

Indian Free Fire fans in shock after game's ban in the country

Free Fire is a global chart-topper that has established itself as one of the industry's juggernauts in the mobile category, with India being one of the game's largest and important markets. It managed to keep the top spot as the highest-grossing game in India for the past four quarters, underlining its popularity among mobile users.

Players have flocked to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms to voice their opinions of this unexpected suspension. Here are some of the reactions that players are expressing on Twitter.

sanket sawant @sankets16928660 players grind for 4 hard years, and then government bans #freefire . causing esports players depression , and makes them unemployed citizens like many others players grind for 4 hard years, and then government bans #freefire. causing esports players depression , and makes them unemployed citizens like many others

Prince Pal @prince_pal852 @IndiaFreeFire Free fire Ban hone wala tum log yeh sab daal rahe ho! @IndiaFreeFire Free fire Ban hone wala tum log yeh sab daal rahe ho!😞

Manish Singh @refsrc Garena Free Fire: Illuminate, which is among the 54 apps that India is banning, has over 40M of its global ~70M monthly active users in India. The local team is surprised by the move, was exploring deals with tournament organizations in recent weeks. techcrunch.com/2022/02/13/ind… Garena Free Fire: Illuminate, which is among the 54 apps that India is banning, has over 40M of its global ~70M monthly active users in India. The local team is surprised by the move, was exploring deals with tournament organizations in recent weeks. techcrunch.com/2022/02/13/ind…

Jitesh @Jitesh_meena_1 mai :3 @carreteadoro twitter.com/carreteadoro/s… @Jitesh_meena_1 I love the free fire I could play with you all day and I would not be bored think about it baby @Jitesh_meena_1 I love the free fire I could play with you all day and I would not be bored think about it baby 😍❤️ twitter.com/carreteadoro/s… Free fire ban in India I can't play now twitter.com/carreteadoro/s… Free fire ban in India I can't play now twitter.com/carreteadoro/s…

Rahul Kumar @RahulKu58558401 Kya Free Fire Ban hua Hai Kya Free Fire Ban hua Hai

The ban will undoubtedly have an influence on the Indian esports scene as the game has a flourishing esports ecosystem in India, with organizations such as Team Vitality, TSM, Galaxy Racers and others fielding their line-ups. Moreover, multiple tournaments have already been announced with crores in the prize pool.

Players will have to wait and see what happens in the future for the time being since the Max version is not on the list and is accessible for download. However, at this time, it is only available through the Google Play Store.

Many applications have been blocked by the government in the past, including PUBG Mobile, which was blocked in 2020 due to security concerns. This time around a total of 54 apps have been banned and the full list can be found here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan