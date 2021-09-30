Embrace the Chaos with Free Fire’s first-ever movie crossover with Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Players worldwide can look forward to feasting on a buffet of Venom: Let There Be Carnage -themed experiences and collections in-game from 16 October

-themed experiences and collections in-game from 16 October Players can also catch Free Fire references in the upcoming blockbuster

30 September, 2021 – “Soon come chaos, chaos come soon.” – Soon, fans of Free Fire worldwide can partake in utter chaos, as Garena has announced its first-ever collaboration with a movie franchise.

Launching 16 October 2021, the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossover will feature elements of the lethal protector Venom and the sadistic villain Carnage in one of the world’s most popular mobile games, delivering fans a wild, immersive experience with exclusive content from the upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters.

"This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world. The iconic character reflects a key component of Free Fire gameplay – creating chaos and eliminating enemies to survive – and is part of our commitment to offer memorable experiences for our global community,” said Harold Teo, Producer, Garena.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver immersive entertainment to fans. We are excited to be working with Free Fire and its engaged community of players to amplify the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie experience. We hope that fans enjoy what we have in store for them,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

UTA, the leading global talent, entertainment and sports company, curated and negotiated the partnership through its departments UTA Marketing, the corporate advisory and brand consultancy division, and UTA Esports, the division representing streamers and pro gamers.

Claw your way to the top with Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the ‘Embrace the Chaos’ in-game event

Mark your calendars from October 16 where a variety of Venom: Let There Be Carnage playable content, in-game items and collectibles will be unleashed onto Free Fire as part of a dedicated in-game event. Players will be able to deck out their characters in Venom: Let There Be Carnage costume bundles and collect exclusive collaboration content through the 'Embrace the Chaos' event!

Embrace the chaos and catch Free Fire amidst the carnage on the big screen

Carnage in the movie Venom - Let there be Carnage (sourced from Sony Pictures)

Free Fire fans heading to the cinemas to catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage, releasing on 15 October in India, are also in for a real treat – those who keep their eyes peeled will be delighted to find elements of their favorite game hidden in the movie.

More crossover surprises from the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage partnership await at Free Fire’s official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage / Sony

Tom Hardy in and as Venom in Venom - Let there be Carnage (sourced from Sony Pictures)

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Producers include Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish and Ruben Fleischer.

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

