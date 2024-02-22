Free Fire Fist Royale event leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Free Fire Fist Royale is the newest event leaked by the popular data miner @pureleaks_ofc, and the same is set to commence soon. This particular Luck Royale will feature numerous Fist skins that players will be able to obtain by spending diamonds on the spins. Accordingly, interested individuals can keep in-game currency ready for the event’s commencement.

As per the leaks posted by the data miner, the event will be made available for the game’s India and Bangladesh servers. Players can check out the section below for more details on the Free Fire Fist Royale.

Free Fire Fist Royale event leaked

The data miner @pureleaks_ofc posted a video on his Instagram handle confirming the leaks about the Free Fire Fist Royale event. His post specified that the event is all set to be added on February 24, 2024.

The video showcased multiple fist skins that will be a part of the event, including Fist – Flaming and Fist – Frozen Flame. There will be tons of other rewards that will also be included in the Free Fire Fist Royale.

According to the leaker, it is going to cost nine diamonds for one spin and 90 diamonds for 10+1 spins. However, these numbers are subject to change.

Gamers must also note that the Fist Royale marks the return of the two iconic skins, and an opportunity like this might not return soon. Thus, if you possess a sufficient number of diamonds, you can try your luck here.

Since these are only leaks and the event is yet to be confirmed by Garena, players must take it with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, due to the credibility of the data miner, you can expect the details to be mostly accurate.

Other Luck Royales in Free Fire

This is one of the active Luck Royales (Image via Garena)

Apart from the upcoming Free Fire Fist Royale, several other Luck Royales are currently active:

1) Bony Ring: This event offers the players to obtain several themed rewards, including Merry In the Bones Bundle, Backpack – Neon Bones, Motorbike – Speed of Memory, and Loot Box – In The Bones. The cost of each spin is 20 diamonds, and 10+1 spins will require 200 diamonds.

2) Wall Royale: It features gloo wall skins as the primary highlight, and there are outfit components, skins, and weapon loot crates also available. One spin in the event will cost nine diamonds, while 10+1 spins will cost 90 diamonds.

3) Knee Slide Moco Store: The Moco Store gives away the Knee Slide animation, which is a special effect that displays during team matchmaking and on your profile. There are multiple other FF rewards that are also included. Players will be able to receive all the possible items with 874 diamonds.

