Free Fire is not getting banned in India as ban orders are limited to Bangladesh only

Free Fire has managed to build a massive fanbase, especially in the Indian subcontinent. The game has an enormous player base and a thriving esports scene in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.
However, there have been certain ups and downs along the way, and the game has been under the scrutiny of specific politicians in various countries. Back in July, a parliamentarian in Nepal called out for action against the battle royale title, citing mental health concerns.
On 16 August 2021, the High Court in Bangladesh ordered the country’s government to ban Free Fire among several other titles for three months.
Is Free Fire getting banned in India?
No, Free Fire isn’t getting banned in India and users from the country can enjoy the fast-paced battle royale title on their mobile devices.
Orders to ban the game for three months are limited to Bangladesh only and the same was issued on 16 August 2021 by the High Court bench consisting of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah.
NEWAGE Bangladesh has also reported that the Bangladesh High Court has already asked the concerned authorities - Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission’s chairman, to ban video games for three months.
Judge’s letter to Indian PM
However, earlier this month, ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter requesting a ban on PUBG and Free Fire.
As per the judge, these games have disrupted children’s routines. Moreover, the games also negatively impact their social lives since children do not tend to spend time with their family.
He emphasized that children play these games for a long period of time and that this has an adverse impact on their behavior. According to him, the government should pass legislation restricting kids’ access to internet gaming.
At the moment, there are no further known developments regarding a ban on Garena Free Fire in India.