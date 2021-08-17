Free Fire is not getting banned in India as ban orders are limited to Bangladesh only

Free Fire has managed to build a massive fanbase, especially in the Indian subcontinent. The game has an enormous player base and a thriving esports scene in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

However, there have been certain ups and downs along the way, and the game has been under the scrutiny of specific politicians in various countries. Back in July, a parliamentarian in Nepal called out for action against the battle royale title, citing mental health concerns.

Today, Bangladesh High court ordered relevant authorities to immediately stop all “dangerous” online games and mobile applications – including PUBG, Free Fire Bigo Live, TikTok, and Likee https://t.co/RYhBUOE5Ar — Gametube (@GametubeI) August 16, 2021

On 16 August 2021, the High Court in Bangladesh ordered the country’s government to ban Free Fire among several other titles for three months.

Is Free Fire getting banned in India?

No, Free Fire isn’t getting banned in India and users from the country can enjoy the fast-paced battle royale title on their mobile devices.

Orders to ban the game for three months are limited to Bangladesh only and the same was issued on 16 August 2021 by the High Court bench consisting of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah.

Bangladesh High court has passed on order to the relevant authorities to immediately ban all online games and mobile application such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Tik Tok, etc deeming it to be "dangerous".#PUBGMobile #FreeFire pic.twitter.com/PC7fSYD7on — GemWire (@GemWire) August 16, 2021

NEWAGE Bangladesh has also reported that the Bangladesh High Court has already asked the concerned authorities - Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission’s chairman, to ban video games for three months.

Judge’s letter to Indian PM

ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka has requested the PM to issue a ban on PUBG and Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, earlier this month, ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter requesting a ban on PUBG and Free Fire.

As per the judge, these games have disrupted children’s routines. Moreover, the games also negatively impact their social lives since children do not tend to spend time with their family.

He emphasized that children play these games for a long period of time and that this has an adverse impact on their behavior. According to him, the government should pass legislation restricting kids’ access to internet gaming.

At the moment, there are no further known developments regarding a ban on Garena Free Fire in India.

