Free Fire India Max The Booyah Awards 2025: Date, venue, tickets, and categories 

Garena is all set to host the Free Fire India Max The Booyah Awards 2025 for content creators and esports players on June 7. This marks the first time the publisher will organize an offline award ceremony in India. In-game voting for several categories took place from April 11 to 20.

The Booyah Awards 2025 will take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, West Bengal, starting at 6 pm IST. Over 60 content creators and esports players are expected to attend the ceremony.

Where to buy tickets for Free Fire India Max The Booyah Awards 2025

Fans aged 16 and above can attend the Free Fire India Max The Booyah Awards 2025 ceremony at the venue. Tickets are available for purchase on District.In at ₹377 each.

Here are some terms and conditions for fans to attend the event:

Carry a valid ID proof along with you.

No refunds on purchased tickets are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

Security procedures, including frisking, remain the right of the management.

No dangerous or potentially hazardous objects, including but not limited to weapons, knives, guns, fireworks, helmets, laser devices, bottles, musical instruments, will be allowed in the venue and may be ejected with or without the owner from the venue

The sponsors/performers/organizers are not responsible for any injury or damage occurring due to the event. Any claims regarding the same would be settled in courts in Mumbai.

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Organizers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.

The Booyah Awards 2025 features a total of 13 categories, with popular influencers like Total Gaming and Desi Gamer among the nominees.

Here are the 13 categories:

Best IGL Best Sniper Best Rusher Streamer of the Year (Female) Streamer of the Year (Male) Best Shorts Creator Best Esports Caster Most Entertaining Caster Best Tutorial Channel Best Tutorial Channel Best Community Engagement Best Regional Creator Creator of the Year

Free Fire has been banned in India for over three years, but the Max version of the game remains available in the country. While Garena announced the re-release of the title in India in September 2023, the launch was postponed.

Recently, Skyesports hosted the Free Fire Max Pro League 2025, where several teams competed for a prize pool of ₹15 lakh, with PVS Gaming emerging as the winner. However, Garena has not hosted any official events for the game in the past three years.

