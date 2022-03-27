Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire League Latin America 2022 Opening is scheduled to take place on March 27, with the top two teams moving to the World Series 2022 Sentosa.

The event commenced on January 15 with the regular season, which featured 18 teams. The top 12 teams advanced to the grand finals, which boast a massive prize pool of $148.5K.

Garena Free Fire LATAM 💜 @freefirelatino



Los equipos ya entrenaron, nuestro talento ya está reunido y estamos afinando detalles para el gran día. 🤩



¡Pasa la voz y lleguemos a 1.5M de vistas simultáneas!

A total of nine matches will be played in the finals spread across three maps to determine the ultimate champion. The grand finals boast a massive prize pool of $148.5K. The event champion will get a cash prize of $50K, and the runner-up will take home $20K. The MVP will also get a reward of $1000.

Qualified teams for Free Fire League Latin America 2022 Opening Finals

1) God Esports

2) Ignis Esports

3) Infinity

4) Naguara Team

5) Laviatán

6) Estorm Gaming

7) Arctic Gaming México

8) Virus Gaming

9) God's Plan

10) Furious Gaming

11) Mineros Esports

12) Osaka

What happened in the regular season?

Eighteen teams were divided into three groups and played 72 matches in a round-robin format. God Esports showed an emphatic performance as they emerged as table toppers with 825 points.

Ignis Esports and Infinity came in second and third place with 785 and 729 points. Naguara Team, runners-up in the Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 closing, occupied third place with 681 points. Furious Gaming, who had a poor 2021, made a comeback this year and qualified for the finals.

Garena Free Fire LATAM 💜 @freefirelatino



Lleguemos a 1.5 millones de vistas simultáneas y obtén tickets, la pared gloo y el emote que prefieras, ¡además de Xayne y el aspecto tiburoncín!



The event winner will move directly to the World Series 2022 Sentosa Finals, while the runner-up will qualify for the Play-ins. The World Series is scheduled to be held in May 2022.

Team Age and God's Plan represented LATAM in the 2021 World Series Singapore, where Team Age secured seventh place in the finals. God's Plan competed in the Play-ins but failed to make it into the finals.

The finals will be live-streamed on the Free Fire LATAM YouTube channel from 1 PM onwards.

