Free Fire World Series 2022 dates, format, schedule, and more

Garena has announced the date, location, and schedule for the 2022 edition of their ultimate tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS). The Global event will take place from May 14 to May 21 in Sentosa, Singapore.

A total of 22 teams from 13 regions around the world will compete in this tournament. Here's a look at the format and other details revealed about the event.

Free Fire World Series 2022 format and teams

The format is similar to what it was in the previous edition. The FFWS 2022 will be played in two stages:

1) FFWS Play-ins

A total of 12 teams from 12 different regions will compete over six rounds on May 14 to find the top two teams. These top two teams will move to the finals while the other ten will be eliminated.

The Play-in seeding is as follows:

1. India Runners-up (FFIC 2022 Spring)

2. Brazil Runners-up

3. Indonesia Runners-up

4. MCP (Malaysia, Cambodia, and Philippines) Runners-up

5. CIS Runners-up

6. Vietnam Runners-up

7. Thailand Runners-up

8. LATAM Runners-up

9. Taiwan Champion

10. Pakistan Champion

11. North America Champion

12. MENA Runners-up

2) FFWS Finals

The winner of the respective domestic tournament from 10 regions, along with two top teams from the play-ins, will battle it out for six matches on May 21.

1. India Champion (FFIC 2022 Spring)

2. Brazil Champion

3. Indonesia Champion

4. MCP Champion

5. CIS Champion

6. MENA Champion

7. Thailand Champion

8. LATAM Champion

9. Europe Champion

10. Vietnam Champion

Format for the Free Fire World Series 2022 Singapore (Image via Garena)

More about Free Fire World Series

The FFWS was first organized in 2019 in Brazil. The $400,000 prize pool was won by Brazilian team Corinthians. In 2020, Continental Series replaced it, but FFWS again made a comeback in 2021. This time it was won by Thai team Phoenix Force (Evos Esports) in a convincing manner. The event reached 5.4 million peak viewers, a record for esports.

Due to Covid-19's second wave, South Asian teams were barred from entering Singapore and competing at the FFWS 2021. The second FFWS 2021 was also canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, with the release of fresh dates, Free Fire fans can expect a thrilling World Series. Rest assured, fans and gamers can check back here to get all the latest news, updates and features.

Edited by R. Elahi

