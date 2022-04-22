Free Fire MAX exchange event: Get permanent gun skin, free backpack, and more

Gun skins and other cosmetics hold tremendous value in Free Fire MAX, and gamers spend exorbitantly high prices to acquire them regularly. Since diamonds are a luxury item for most gamers, they eagerly await the arrival of new events that provide various cosmetics for free.

One such exclusive Free Fire MAX event is now available in the game, featuring a permanent gun skin, backpack, room card, and more. This event presents a fantastic opportunity for players, and gamers have more than a month on hand to collect the rewards.

How to get a permanent gun skin and backpack in Free Fire MAX

The new MAX Exclusive event commenced on 22 April, featuring an exciting collection of prizes, including a permanent gun skin, a backpack, multiple gun crates, and more. Players must complete the given tasks to collect the Flame Tokens, which can be later exchanged for the desired rewards.

The missions to collect the tokens are as follows:

Missions to get Flame Token (Image via Garena)

Play 1 game to get 1x Flame Token

Kill three enemies to get 1x Flame Token

Achieve one Booyah in CS mode to get 1x Flame Token

Play 30 minutes to get 1x Flame Token

Achieve three Booyahs to get 1x Flame Token

Play 60 minutes to get 1x Flame Token

Subsequently, gamers may exchange the previously collected items for the items listed below:

Kar98k – The Executioner is one of the best rewards (Image via Garena)

Kar98k – The Executioner: 25x Flame Token

Little Dino Backpack: 15x Flame Token

Premium Room Card (3h time limit): 5x Flame Token

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: 5x Flame Token

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate: 5x Flame Token

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 1x Flame Token

Steps to collecting the tokens and getting the rewards in Free Fire

Newcomers can follow the instructions outlined below to collect Flame Tokens in Free Fire and later exchange them for permanent gun skin and other rewards:

Select FFMAX Rewards tab (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, players must open the events tab and select FFMAX Rewards. They should then collect the tokens from the Collect Tokens tab.

Step 2: Once users have accumulated enough Flame Tokens, they may exchange them for the list of items mentioned earlier from the second tab.

Obtaining a free, permanent skin with a fantastic set of attributes similar to Kar98K Executioner will cost tons of diamonds if players were to purchase it from the shop. Moreover, the missions are also not hard to complete and require some time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu