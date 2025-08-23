Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage is scheduled for August 23, during which Groups B and C will face off in six matches. A total of 18 teams have been divided into three groups for this phase of the event, all of which qualified through the Online Qualifiers. The top 12 will advance to the Grand Finals. Day 1 featured clashes between Groups A and B.Many popular organizations have announced their Free Fire Max rosters after the announcement of the India Cup 2025. The total prize pool for the event stands at ₹1 crore.Participating teams in Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League StageHere are all the teams in the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage:Group AGodLike EsportsJonty GamingTotal Gaming eSportsGenesis EsportsNightmare EsportsAerobotz EsportsGroup BReckoning EsportsVasista EsportsTeam HindNG Silver EagleTEAM iNSANEGods ReignGroup CNonstop ProsRevenant XSparkS8ULKar98 ArmyAutobotz EsportsTeam TycoonsSchedule and how to watchDay 2 will feature six matches played across six maps. Fans can catch the live broadcast on the Free Fire Max Esports India YouTube channel from 5:30 pm IST.Here is the schedule for Day 2:Game 1 - Kalahari - 5:30 pm ISTGame 2 - Solara - 6:20 pm ISTGame 3 - Purgatory - 6:50 pm ISTGame 4 - Nexterra - 7:20 pm ISTGame 5 - Bermuda - 7:50 pm ISTGame 6 - Alpine - 6:20 pm ISTDay 1 summaryGodLike Esports delivered outstanding performances on Day 1 of the India Cup League Stage. The team won two out of six matches and topped the overall leaderboard with 110 points. Total Gaming Esports also impressed, finishing second with 106 points and one Booyah. Reckoning Esports claimed third place with 92 points and one Booyah.Gods Reign and Jonty followed closely, securing the fourth and fifth positions with 83 and 80 points, respectively. Sixth-placed Genesis earned 79 points, while Vasista had a modest showing, finishing seventh with 66 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNG Silver Eagle managed only 38 points, placing 10th in the overall standings. Team Insane and Team Hind struggled, collecting just 29 and 12 points, respectively.Teams from Group C, including Revenant XSpark and S8UL, will begin their League Stage run on Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.