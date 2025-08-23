  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:30 GMT
FFMIC 2025 League Day 2 takes place on August 23 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
FFMIC 2025 League Stage Day 2 takes place on August 23 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage is scheduled for August 23, during which Groups B and C will face off in six matches. A total of 18 teams have been divided into three groups for this phase of the event, all of which qualified through the Online Qualifiers. The top 12 will advance to the Grand Finals. Day 1 featured clashes between Groups A and B.

Ad

Many popular organizations have announced their Free Fire Max rosters after the announcement of the India Cup 2025. The total prize pool for the event stands at ₹1 crore.

Participating teams in Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage

Here are all the teams in the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. Jonty Gaming
  3. Total Gaming eSports
  4. Genesis Esports
  5. Nightmare Esports
  6. Aerobotz Esports
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group B

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. Vasista Esports
  3. Team Hind
  4. NG Silver Eagle
  5. TEAM iNSANE
  6. Gods Reign

Group C

  1. Nonstop Pros
  2. Revenant XSpark
  3. S8UL
  4. Kar98 Army
  5. Autobotz Esports
  6. Team Tycoons

Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

Day 2 will feature six matches played across six maps. Fans can catch the live broadcast on the Free Fire Max Esports India YouTube channel from 5:30 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

  • Game 1 - Kalahari - 5:30 pm IST
  • Game 2 - Solara - 6:20 pm IST
  • Game 3 - Purgatory - 6:50 pm IST
  • Game 4 - Nexterra - 7:20 pm IST
  • Game 5 - Bermuda - 7:50 pm IST
  • Game 6 - Alpine - 6:20 pm IST

Day 1 summary

GodLike Esports delivered outstanding performances on Day 1 of the India Cup League Stage. The team won two out of six matches and topped the overall leaderboard with 110 points. Total Gaming Esports also impressed, finishing second with 106 points and one Booyah. Reckoning Esports claimed third place with 92 points and one Booyah.

Ad

Gods Reign and Jonty followed closely, securing the fourth and fifth positions with 83 and 80 points, respectively. Sixth-placed Genesis earned 79 points, while Vasista had a modest showing, finishing seventh with 66 points.

Ad

NG Silver Eagle managed only 38 points, placing 10th in the overall standings. Team Insane and Team Hind struggled, collecting just 29 and 12 points, respectively.

Teams from Group C, including Revenant XSpark and S8UL, will begin their League Stage run on Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications