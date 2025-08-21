Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Aug 21, 2025 13:34 GMT
FFMIC 2025 League begins on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) is all set to be played from August 22 to September 14. A total of 18 teams have been divided equally into three groups. The League Stage will be played across four weeks. After the conclusion of the initial two weeks, the top eight teams will also participate in the Clash Squad mode.

These 18 Free Fire Max teams will engage against each other over four weeks for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The 12 finalists will be chosen from Weeks 3 and 4 of the League Stage. The top 12 teams will fight in the Battle Royale Grand Finals on September 28.

The total prize money for the event is ₹1 crore, which includes a prize pool of ₹20 lakh for the Clash Squad mode. Read on to know all the details.

Groups for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage

Group A

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. Jonty Gaming
  3. Total Gaming eSports
  4. Genesis Esports
  5. Nightmare Esports
  6. Aerobotz Esports

Group B

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. Vasista Esports
  3. Team Hind
  4. NG Silver Eagle
  5. TEAM iNSANE
  6. Gods Reign

Group C

  1. Nonstop Pros
  2. Revenant XSpark
  3. S8UL
  4. Kar98 Army
  5. Autobotz Esports
  6. Team Tycoons

Schedule for League Stage Battle Royale mode

Week 1

  • Day 1 - August 22 - Group A and B
  • Day 2 - August 23 - Group B and C
  • Day 3 - August 24 - Group A and C

Week 2

  • Day 1 - August 29 - Group B and C
  • Day 2 - August 30 - Group A and C
  • Day 3 - August 31 - Group A and B

Week 3

  • Day 1 - September 6
  • Day 2 - September 7

Week 4

  • Day 1 - September 13
  • Day 2 - September 14

Clash Squad mode dates

  • Week 1 - September 5
  • Week 2 - September 12

How to watch FFMIC 2025 League Stage

Fans can watch all matches of the League Stage Battle Royale mode at 5:30 pm IST. It will be broadcast live only on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Max Esports India Official in both English and Hindi.

Many popular names, like Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, S8UL, Jonty Gaming, and Gods Reign, will be seen playing in the League Stage. These 18 teams were selected from the Online Qualifiers, which were played from July 26 to August 3, 2025.

Several Indian organisations entered the Free Fire Max scene after the announcement of the India Cup 2025. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be held offline. Garena has not announced the venue for the finale, as of this writing.

Quick Links

