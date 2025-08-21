Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Stage: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) is all set to be played from August 22 to September 14. A total of 18 teams have been divided equally into three groups. The League Stage will be played across four weeks. After the conclusion of the initial two weeks, the top eight teams will also participate in the Clash Squad mode.These 18 Free Fire Max teams will engage against each other over four weeks for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The 12 finalists will be chosen from Weeks 3 and 4 of the League Stage. The top 12 teams will fight in the Battle Royale Grand Finals on September 28.The total prize money for the event is ₹1 crore, which includes a prize pool of ₹20 lakh for the Clash Squad mode. Read on to know all the details.Groups for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League StageGroup AGodLike EsportsJonty GamingTotal Gaming eSportsGenesis EsportsNightmare EsportsAerobotz EsportsGroup BReckoning EsportsVasista EsportsTeam HindNG Silver EagleTEAM iNSANEGods ReignGroup CNonstop ProsRevenant XSparkS8ULKar98 ArmyAutobotz EsportsTeam TycoonsSchedule for League Stage Battle Royale mode View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWeek 1Day 1 - August 22 - Group A and BDay 2 - August 23 - Group B and CDay 3 - August 24 - Group A and CWeek 2Day 1 - August 29 - Group B and CDay 2 - August 30 - Group A and CDay 3 - August 31 - Group A and BWeek 3Day 1 - September 6Day 2 - September 7Week 4Day 1 - September 13Day 2 - September 14Clash Squad mode datesWeek 1 - September 5Week 2 - September 12How to watch FFMIC 2025 League StageFans can watch all matches of the League Stage Battle Royale mode at 5:30 pm IST. It will be broadcast live only on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Max Esports India Official in both English and Hindi.Many popular names, like Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, S8UL, Jonty Gaming, and Gods Reign, will be seen playing in the League Stage. These 18 teams were selected from the Online Qualifiers, which were played from July 26 to August 3, 2025.Several Indian organisations entered the Free Fire Max scene after the announcement of the India Cup 2025. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be held offline. Garena has not announced the venue for the finale, as of this writing.