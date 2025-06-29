Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 roadmap and dates announced

Garena is set to host an official major event, Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025, in India after over three years. The publisher announced the event roadmap on June 29. The tournament will be held from July 13 to September 28, 2025, and the registration window will open in the coming days. Many top-tier teams are expected to compete in this two-month-long event.

This is the publisher's first official event in India since Free Fire's ban in the country in February 2022. The company recently organized an award ceremony in Kolkata, where several popular streamers and esports players were present. This upcoming event has created a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among esports fans and players.

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 roadmap

The tournament is set to be held in four different stages. Garena has not yet announced the full format for the event. The In-Game Qualifiers will take place on July 13, where many registered teams will fight for their spots in the next stage.

The Online Qualifiers will run across nine days, from July 26 to August 3. The top teams from the stage will qualify for the League, which will be played from August 22 to September 14. This will be a vital phase for all participants, as the top teams will achieve a spot in the Grand Finals. Many experienced teams will compete in this stage.

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Max India Cup will be held on September 27 and 28, 2025. The best 12 teams from India will battle against each other for a share of the tournament's prize pool and the FFMIC 2025 trophy.

Here is the India Cup 2025 roadmap:

In-Game Qualifiers - July 13

- July 13 Online Qualifiers - July 26 to August 3

- July 26 to August 3 League Stage - August 22 to September 14

- August 22 to September 14 Grand Finals - September 27 and 28

Many popular clubs are preparing themselves for the upcoming India Cup 2025. Recently, GodLike Esports announced their Free Fire Max lineup for the event. The renowned organization signed the former Autobotz Esports roster. K9 Squad has also announced its debut ahead of the tournament.

The FFMIC 2025 also provides a great opportunity for underdog players to showcase their talents in the grand event and earn huge prize money. The tournament will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire India Esports.

