Free Fire MAX May 2022 update release date for Indian players: All you need to know

Free Fire MAX players worldwide look forward to updates since they provide a range of new features to the game and refresh the entire experience. Garena has never let the fans down on this front, releasing new content every two months to keep the game fresh for a quickly growing fan base.

With each passing day, players find it difficult to contain their enthusiasm for the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB34 update. This is especially the case considering that the developers have already announced the release date for the recent patch.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, gamers from India are advised not to play this battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version as it is not among the banned games.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update release date for India server: Everything known so far

Garena Free Fire MAX India has finally delivered some long-awaited good news to the gaming community by posting an update about the upcoming patches on the official handles. The following is what the post said:

“Here’s the news that you all have been waiting for! A new patch will be released on 25 May!”

It further added that exciting new features are in the pipeline and that gamers should stay tuned for more information regarding future updates.

What can players expect in the upcoming update?

Mystery Character (Image via Garena)

Generally, some of the features from the Advance Server make their way into Free Fire MAX and its regular version with the update. Gamers can expect the following inclusion:

A new mystery character with an ability called Sense Shockwave launches a drone forward with 100m frontal distance. The explosion reduces movement speed by 50% and fire rate by 10% while dealing 25 damage.

New pet Finn with Dash Splash ability and provide 4% movement speed after being knocked

New M24 sniper rifle with a fast rate of fire and mobility

Multiple character improvements, including Chrono, Alok, Skyler, and more

UI Changes

Bomb Squad mode 5v5 ranked mode and new map

Users should note that not all of the features from the Advance Server make it into the game, and some are incorporated with modifications.

What rewards are available to players?

The creators have already provided the first round of freebies for the login rewards. Spirit Fox, Mr. Wagger, and Dreki are among the available rewards. Several other rewards are up for grabs, which will likely be revealed later. Gamers have identified the rewards, including the Magic Cube and gun skins from the silhouettes.

Edited by Srijan Sen