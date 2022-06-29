Free Fire MAX Moco Store brings epic katana and gloo wall skins for Indian server

Players on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX now have the option to get the epic gloo wall and katana skins with the launch of the newest Moco Store in the game. It is one of the 'luck royales' where players can collect six rewards by spending diamonds.
This time around, Grand Prizes include Gloo Wall skins, while the Katana skin is available in the Bonus Prize section. Moreover, players can get an assured number of items in the spins, which has got them excited about the event.
This article will cover a complete guide around this newly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX.
Garena releases Moco Store featuring rare skins in Free Fire MAX India server
Moco Store has been one of the key attractions when it comes to the luck royale in Free Fire MAX. Players can select one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes each. They can also spend diamonds on a spin to obtain them along with four other items.
Additionally, once an item has been acquired, it will not be repeated in this event, which is attracting more players to try it out. However, the cost of spins will also increase with each attempt.
Grand Prizes
- Gloo wall – Aqua Rogue
- Gloo Wall – Stormbringer
- Gloo Wall – Death Guardian
- Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco
- Gloo Wall – Shamrock Explosion
- Gloo Wall – Pink Wink
Bonus Prizes
- Katana – Blood Moon
- Katana – Whirlwind Blade
- Katana – Black Honor
- Katana – Sword of Honor
- Katana – Booyah Day
- Katana – Season of Pink
Once players have selected the items, the prize pool will be as follows:
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Rampage Hyperbook Crate
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 July 2022)
- Other previously selected items
The price of spins to draw the rewards are as follows:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 49 diamonds
- 4th spin: 79 diamonds
- 5th spin: 179 diamonds
- 6th spin: 499 diamonds
Steps to get rewards from Moco Store
Step 1: Players need to open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select the Moco Store option.
Step 2: Players need to select one item for each prize pool and confirm the selection.
Players must exercise caution as once they have selected the items, they cannot be changed.
Step 3: Finally, players can make spins using diamonds.
The overall cost of owning the items is 834 diamonds, which presents a good deal to players who wish to get all the items.
However, some items in the prize pool are also available in the store and at a lower rate. Hence, players can pass this opportunity if they already own the premium items like the Gloo Wall – Stormbringer.
If players are only interested in obtaining the gloo wall. They can get Storm Bringer for 599 diamonds or even less if they have a discount coupon.