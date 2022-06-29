Free Fire MAX Moco Store brings epic katana and gloo wall skins for Indian server

Players on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX now have the option to get the epic gloo wall and katana skins with the launch of the newest Moco Store in the game. It is one of the 'luck royales' where players can collect six rewards by spending diamonds.

This time around, Grand Prizes include Gloo Wall skins, while the Katana skin is available in the Bonus Prize section. Moreover, players can get an assured number of items in the spins, which has got them excited about the event.

This article will cover a complete guide around this newly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases Moco Store featuring rare skins in Free Fire MAX India server

Moco Store has been one of the key attractions when it comes to the luck royale in Free Fire MAX. Players can select one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes each. They can also spend diamonds on a spin to obtain them along with four other items.

Additionally, once an item has been acquired, it will not be repeated in this event, which is attracting more players to try it out. However, the cost of spins will also increase with each attempt.

Grand Prizes

Grand Prizes (Image via Garena)

Gloo wall – Aqua Rogue

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco

Gloo Wall – Shamrock Explosion

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes feature six katana skins (Image via Garena)

Katana – Blood Moon

Katana – Whirlwind Blade

Katana – Black Honor

Katana – Sword of Honor

Katana – Booyah Day

Katana – Season of Pink

Once players have selected the items, the prize pool will be as follows:

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Rampage Hyperbook Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 July 2022)

Other previously selected items

The price of spins to draw the rewards are as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 79 diamonds

5th spin: 179 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

Steps to get rewards from Moco Store

Step 1: Players need to open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select the Moco Store option.

Once selected, the prize pool cannot be changed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players need to select one item for each prize pool and confirm the selection.

Players must exercise caution as once they have selected the items, they cannot be changed.

Make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can make spins using diamonds.

The overall cost of owning the items is 834 diamonds, which presents a good deal to players who wish to get all the items.

However, some items in the prize pool are also available in the store and at a lower rate. Hence, players can pass this opportunity if they already own the premium items like the Gloo Wall – Stormbringer.

If players are only interested in obtaining the gloo wall. They can get Storm Bringer for 599 diamonds or even less if they have a discount coupon.

