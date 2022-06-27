How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in Indian server (OB34)

Those who have played Free Fire MAX will be well aware of the importance of diamonds in the game. To put it simply, they are an important in-game currency and are required for various transactions, such as buying items, changing one's name, and many more.

Nevertheless, diamonds are not free and require users to spend actual money to purchase them. However, this is not economically viable for the majority of Free Fire players and they are always on the hunt for ways to acquire these vital resources for free. The article below provides readers with three different ways to claim diamonds for free.

Note: The list represents the opinion of the writer. Users should look at the terms of service of each app/method before utilizing them for free diamonds. Free Fire is currently banned in India due to security concerns, but users from the country can play the MAX variant instead.

Legit ways to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the OB34 version (Indian server)

3) Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT application (Image via Swagbucks)

Millions of users worldwide rely heavily on the popular GPT site, Swagbucks. Using this app, mobile gamers can earn app-specific points, called SB, by completing various tasks such as filling out surveys and completing quizzes. They can later use this SB to claim rewards such as gift cards.

Similarly, they can claim items like a Google Play Store voucher/gift card and then use that to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Players should note that the cash-out options will vary, depending on their country.

2) Booyah

Booyah can also be used to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an app created by Garena itself and is known for giving players a chance to get free diamonds. With over 50 million downloads, it features many events and other activities for players to take part in. By doing so, users can then get to claim various rewards.

In a few instances, diamonds and gift cards have been given out as prizes, which is why getting the app could be very beneficial. However, they should note that they will have to link the application to their in-game accounts in order to claim any rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is popular amongst millions of users (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is possibly the best option to get diamonds within the game. It is straightforward to utilize, and gamers simply have to set up their profiles after downloading the application on their devices.

Soon, surveys will be provided to individuals, the completion of which will reward them with Google Play Credits. They can then utilize the accumulated credits to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

The credits can also be saved and used to purchase memberships since they offer a much better deal compared to the regular diamond top-up.

Honorable mentions: Redeem codes, Poll Pay and other GPT apps

Avoid unlimited diamond generators

Such generators must not be used by gamers as they can lead to bans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the methods listed above, users may have also heard about various Free Fire MAX unlimited diamond generators. However, they must be aware that the usage of such generators is considered illegal and can lead to their accounts being banned as it goes against the anti-hack policies of the game.

All unlimited diamond generators on the internet must be avoided and they should only resort to legitimate methods to earn the valuable in-game currency.

