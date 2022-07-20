Free Fire MAX OB35 update release time, server status, and rewards

Garena will release the Free Fire MAX OB35 update on 20 July 2022, i.e., today. It's only a matter of a few hours before players finally get their hands on the latest version of the battle royale title.

However, even after downloading the update, they will still need to wait for a few more hours before they can begin playing the game. This is due to the lengthy maintenance undertaken on every patch day.

Users can read through the following sections to learn more about the release time and maintenance schedule of the game's OB35 update.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update to go live on 20 July: All the details you need to know

As with every Free Fire MAX update, there will be a long break on the patch day to ensure a smooth transition to the latest version. Garena is yet to specifically post the maintenance time for the Indian server, but based on the announcements for the other servers, the expected schedule is:

Start time: 9.30 am IST (GMT +5.30)

End time: 4.40 pm IST (GMT +5.30)

During this time, the server will be inaccessible, and anyone attempting to enter the game will receive a message informing them that the servers will be back online shortly. The developers usually release the update on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store during the maintenance period.

The maintenance schedule for the previous Free Fire MAX update (Image via Garena)

Hence, users can expect the patch to be accessible between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm IST GMT (+5.30). However, gamers won't be able to access the battle royale title until the maintenance period comes to an end.

Free Fire MAX update rewards

The update rewards need to be claimed before 23 July (Image via Garena)

The release of updates not only implies new features but also tons of rewards for players. This time around, gamers will have to log in to the new version before 23 July to receive the following items:

2x Pet Food

150x Universal Fragments

2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)

2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)

Players can collect these rewards directly through the event tab after signing in. It won't take more than a few minutes, and gamers should not miss out on the opportunity. On top of this, players must utilize the vouchers from Luck Royale before the given expiry date.

