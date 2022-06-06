Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 6 June 2022: How to get free gloo wall, pets, and emotes today

Free Fire MAX occasionally allows players to acquire premium in-game cosmetics and other items for free. Redeem codes, which are made accessible by Garena on a regular basis, are the easiest way to claim freebies.

However, every code has a limited validity and must be claimed within a predetermined time period. In addition, users can only use these codes on the server for which the developers released them.

In the next section, gamers can find some codes to use today to earn free rewards.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get gloo wall, pets, and emotes (6 June 2022)

Gloo wall:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Pets:

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Emotes:

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

After gamers find a Free Fire MAX redeem code, they will have to proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem it. The website is simple to use and has been set up by Garena.

The steps to use the website are listed below:

Step 1: Users can open a web browser of their choice and type in "reward.ff.garena.com" to access the respective website.

Users can sign in using any one method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After users get to the website, they will find numerous login options to choose from. They will have to use the one linked to their in-game account.

Six different options are available: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After the sign-in takes place successfully, the redeem code can be pasted into the text box that appears on the screen. Individuals should not make any errors while entering the code.

Step 4: Gamers can now press 'Confirm.' This will complete the redemption process. If successful, a dialogue box mentioning the rewards and other details will appear on the screen.

Players can finally open Free Fire MAX on their devices and navigate to the mail section to collect the rewards. Items from the redeem code may end up taking up to 24 hours to get sent.

One thing that is important to remember is that individuals cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. Users who have guest accounts will need to visit the in-game settings to bind their account to one of the platforms.

