Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Light Fest) to get free rewards today

Garena scheduled the Light Fest livestream for Free Fire MAX fans on October 21 at 8:30 pm (IST). As promised by the publishers, the livestream started raining rewards with hourly redemption codes, which featured free prizes such as vouchers for Luck Royale and item cosmetics.

However, 200 lucky fans will also be able to claim 10,000 free diamonds via surprise drops, while Garena has also promised a free Elite Pass via redemption codes. Each redeem code offers something exciting, and players must be attentive and quick to obtain the free collectibles.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Light Fest peak day countdown livestream redemption code (October 23)

Fans must remember that the codes will be released after intervals of one hour. The first redeem code was released on October 21 at 9 pm (IST), and developers have kept up with the schedule by dropping new codes every hour.

Here are the codes that Garena unveiled for Indian Free Fire MAX fans on 23 October 2022:

Redeem code at 4 pm - LIGHTC7JPTM9

LIGHTC7JPTM9 Redeem code at 5 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 6 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 7 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 8 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 9 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 10 pm - TBA

TBA Redeem code at 11 pm - TBA

It is crucial to note that each code has a limit of 100 redemptions and will remain active for only one hour. If players try to use the code after reaching the limit, they will encounter an error pop-up. Therefore, one must redeem a code before it expires or reaches the redemption limit.

How can players redeem a code from Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption website?

How to redeem an hourly redemption code? (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step on how to redeem a code from the game's official rewards redemption website:

Step 1: You must copy the active redeem code (given above) and open any web browser on your device.

Step 2: You can browse the game's official rewards redemption website or use the direct link given here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 3: Use any of the following login options (platform linked to your Free Fire MAX account):

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Guest accounts cannot log in on the website, so you must bind your account before the release of any redemption code.

Step 4: Paste the copied code into the given box and tap the "Confirm" button to redeem.

The site will confirm whether the code is active or on and will automatically dispatch the redeemed rewards to your FF/Free Fire MAX account via in-game mail.

