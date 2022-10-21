Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Light Fest) to get free rewards for today (21st October 2022)

The Light Fest peak day countdown stream commenced at 8:30 pm (IST) on 21 October exclusively for Indian Free Fire MAX users. The game's India team has already started unveiling the redemption codes for the fans, with the first code dropping at 9 pm (IST).

The redeem codes revealed via Light Fest Livestreams' hourly drops offer rewards like Incubator Vouchers and Weapon Royale Vouchers. At the same time, developers have also promised to introduce some surprise drops for prizes like Elite Pass and free 10,000 diamonds (200 redemptions).

Thus, players must ensure that they have tuned into the livestream to get the maximum benefits by claiming free rewards via redemption.

Free Fire MAX India server: Light Fest peak day countdown Livestream brings free hourly redeem codes

Free Fire MAX's Light Fest Livestream began at 8:30 pm, while the first redeem code dropped at 9 pm

As mentioned, the first code was dropped at 9 pm, followed by the subsequent ones dropping on an hourly basis, i.e., 10 pm, 11 pm, 12 am, and so on. Readers can get their hands on the redeem codes revealed by the Light Fest Livestream as follows:



1) First code (9 pm): LIGHTBGARVTG

2) Second code (10 pm): LIGHTG8J4PA3

Each code will remain active for an hour, and only the first 100 users will get to redeem the code. Therefore, one must follow the step-by-step guide below and hurry to redeem each Free Fire MAX Light Fest redeem code.

How to redeem a code from Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption website?



Step 1: Copy the redeem code and open any web browser on your mobile, tablet, or PC.

Step 2: Browse the Free Fire/FF MAX rewards redemption site. Alternatively, you can click on the link given here to redirect to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 3: The rewards redemption site will offer the following login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You can use the platform linked to your Free Fire or FF MAX game account. However, if you are using a guest account to log in, please bind your account before releasing the following redemption code.

Step 4: You can paste the copied code into the given box.

Step 5: Press the "Confirm" button and let the site redeem your code.

After confirmation, the website will automatically send the redeemed rewards to your game account via in-game mail.

