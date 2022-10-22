Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Light Fest) to get free rewards for today (22nd October 2022)

There is no better way for Free Fire MAX users to get their hands on premium items free of cost and without putting in more effort than using redeem codes. Fortunately for players, as a way to commemorate significant events, Garena occasionally hands out server-specific redeem codes.

As part of the ongoing Light Fest Countdown live stream, a new initiative by the developers to create a sense of excitement among the players, they are giving out hourly codes providing exciting rewards to the individuals. Read through to find the latest redeem codes.

Free Fire MAX Light Fest redeem codes for 22 October 2022

Here is the complete list of codes released as part of the Free Fire MAX Light Fest: Countdown Stream

LIGHTTMQZ37D (1 AM IST)

LIGHTU95VXHX (2 AM IST)

LIGHT78RNXUZ (3 AM IST)

LIGHTE3MJH7A (4 AM IST)

LIGHTFY3CDW8 (5 AM IST)

LIGHTFT2KF2V (6 AM IST)

LIGHT4JNBWHW (7 AM IST)

LIGHTWWB8F2H (8 AM IST)

LIGHTCUBDM5R (9 AM IST)

LIGHTUGUTHAW (10 AM IST)

LIGHTGG9K8XB (11 AM IST)

LIGHT5YVNEVB (12 PM IST)

LIGHTY7BZ24F (1 PM IST)

LIGHTSFQ9482 (2 PM IST)

LIGHTT73WNER (3 PM IST)

LIGHTFH4NYAP (4 PM IST)

LIGHTKAQGTNV (5 PM IST)

All these redeem codes have a specified usage limit and can be used within the next hour of their release or by the first hundred users. As a result, you will have to be quick to use the released codes. Furthermore, they are only designated for the Indian server.

In case you receive an error message reading that the redemption failed as the code is invalid, it has likely expired and cannot be used going forward.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get the rewards

You may follow this guide to use the Free Fire MAX redeem code to get the rewards:

Step 1: Click on this link to access the Rewards Redemption Site. The codes cannot be used within the game and must be claimed from this website.

Login through one of the available options to use the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the official website using the platform linked to your ID. As a result, all those with guest IDs are ineligible to acquire the rewards.

After signing in to your account, the interface to enter the redeem code will be displayed.

Carefully enter the 12-character-long redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter the new redeem code in the text field and then hit the confirm button beneath it

Step 4: Click on the OK button when a dialog box appears, informing you of the redemption process.

Step 5: Once the redeem code has been successfully redeemed, access your account in Free Fire MAX and claim the rewards through the mailbox.

In case of any error, likely, the code has already expired. You will subsequently have to wait for the release of the next hourly code to get the rewards.

