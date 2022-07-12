Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (12 July 2022): Claim free bundle, pet, and skins

The developers of Free Fire MAX occasionally give players the opportunity to get premium in-game items for free. These rewards are usually distributed through redeem codes or events.

Redeem codes are made available via the battle royale title's social media handles or livestreams. Users only need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards once a code has been made available for their server.

If individuals are searching for the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes, they can check out the list provided below to receive items like free bundles, pets, and skins.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free bundles, pets, and skins (12 July)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Note: Due to expiry or server restrictions, the redeem codes provided above may not work for some users.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes and claim free rewards

Players can complete simple redemption steps on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards from Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The steps listed below can guide them through the entire process:

Step 1: Players must visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using any web browser.

After visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, log in using any one of the methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will then be prompted to log in using the platform linked to their in-game account. There are six options to choose from: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Players with guest accounts won't be able to use redeem codes.

Step 3: Individuals can now copy and paste the redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Users will then need to enter the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can click on the 'Confirm' button below the text box to finish the process. A pop-up will appear stating whether the redemption was successful.

Players can later claim the rewards from the in-game mail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far