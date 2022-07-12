Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (12 July 2022): Claim free bundle, pet, and skins

The developers of Free Fire MAX occasionally give players the opportunity to get premium in-game items for free. These rewards are usually distributed through redeem codes or events.
Redeem codes are made available via the battle royale title's social media handles or livestreams. Users only need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards once a code has been made available for their server.
If individuals are searching for the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes, they can check out the list provided below to receive items like free bundles, pets, and skins.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free bundles, pets, and skins (12 July)
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
Pets
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Note: Due to expiry or server restrictions, the redeem codes provided above may not work for some users.
How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes and claim free rewards
Players can complete simple redemption steps on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards from Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The steps listed below can guide them through the entire process:
Step 1: Players must visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using any web browser.
Step 2: Users will then be prompted to log in using the platform linked to their in-game account. There are six options to choose from: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Players with guest accounts won't be able to use redeem codes.
Step 3: Individuals can now copy and paste the redeem code into the text box on the screen.
Step 4: They can click on the 'Confirm' button below the text box to finish the process. A pop-up will appear stating whether the redemption was successful.
Players can later claim the rewards from the in-game mail.