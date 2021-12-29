Free Fire New Age event brings ‘Frozen Fox’ Loot Box skin; steps to claim for free revealed

New Age has been in Free Fire for almost two weeks, and there have been numerous events added since the campaign began. With it, Garena has provided users with various themed rewards free of charge. Among the items they can acquire are costume bundles, characters, and pets.

Recently, the developer added a preview of one of the upcoming events, ‘Free Frozen Fox Loot Box’, where users can get their hands on an exclusive, free loot box skin alongside other items.

Garena adds Free Fire New Age event featuring ‘Frozen Fox’ Loot Box skin

The event will start on 1 January in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The ‘Free Frozen Fox Loot Box’ will be made available on Free Fire on 1 January, and it will run until 5 January.

Once it commences, gamers must complete the required tasks to get the ‘Frozen Fox’ Loot Box skin. The description states the following:

“Run faster in the blizzard.”

These are the exact specifics that individuals will need to accomplish to get all the rewards in the upcoming event:

Play a single match in BR Rank: Artic Base Play 3 matches in BR Rank: Scan Playcard Play 5 games in BR Rank: Bounty Token Play Card Play 10 matches in BR Rank: Frozen Fox Loot Box

The tasks are pretty straightforward, and users can complete them within a few hours.

Steps to claim Frozen Fox Loot Box

These steps can be followed to get the loot box (Image via Free Fire)

After the event has started and users have completed the objectives, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, individuals have to tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section.

Press here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, gamers must click on the New Age section and press the ‘Free Frozen Fox Loot Box’ option.

Step 3: They will find a ‘Claim’ option beside the rewards, which they can use to redeem the respective items.

Note: The event hasn’t started in Free Fire, and gamers will only be able to get their hands on the rewards after it commences on the date mentioned above.

