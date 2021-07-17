Free Fire OB29 update expected release date, Advance Server start date, and more

Each Free Fire update adds new content and features to the game, keeping it fresh and improving the overall experience. After the excellent reception to the Free Fire OB28 update, released in early June, players eagerly anticipate version OB29.

The onset of registrations for Advance Server has only contributed to the hype surrounding the update, expected to be launched in a few days.

Free Fire OB29 update expected release date

A screenshot of the OB28 patch notes showing the end date of the season (Image via Free Fire)

According to various leaks, the Free Fire OB29 update is expected to be released around August 4th or August 5th.

These expected dates are based on the fact that the Clash Squad ranked season ends on August 5th. Also, Garena released a few previous updates just a day before the season's end.

The Gold Royale ends on August 5th (Image via Free Fire)

Also, the new Gold Royale usually starts on the day of the update. The current Gold Royale is ending in 19 days, i.e., August 5th. To sum it up, the Free Fire OB29 update might go live around the two dates provided above.

On patch day, the servers will be down for maintenance for a few hours, after which users can enjoy the new version.

Also read: 3 best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in July 2021

Advance Server details

Players need to register to stand a chance at obtaining the Activation Code (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server registrations began on July 16th, and interested users can head to the official website for the same.

It is worth noting that the timeline for this test has not been announced yet, and players expect the developers to make further revelations about the same.

Players can download the Advance Server APK file from July 21st (Image via Free Fire)

The download for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK will start on July 21st. Therefore, there is a high possibility of it being opened on the same date as it was done the last time.

Even though all users will be able to get the client, only a handful can access it as an Activation Code is compulsory to log in to the Advance Server. Moreover, only a few codes are available, which Garena gives out only to the selected users.

Players must register themselves to get their codes.

Also read: How to use Free Fire redeem codes to get Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crates for free

Edited by Ravi Iyer