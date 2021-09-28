Free Fire OB30 update APK file size revealed

The much-awaited OB30 update for Free Fire is already here, and players can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get the game updated. They are also excited about the imminent release of Free Fire Max.

Unfortunately, Free Fire gamers cannot enjoy the new update right now as the servers have been taken down for maintenance. As soon as it closes, they will be able to access the game once more.

APK file size for Free Fire OB30 update

Size of OB30 update for Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

The APK file size for the new update is 424 MB for Android devices. iOS players must have more storage space on their devices as the update will take up to around 1 GB.

Maintenance time

Before every major update, Garena takes down the Free Fire servers to get it prepped for the new update, which is what is currently happening.

The maintenance commenced at 9.30 am IST and will last till 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). So, for a span of nine hours, players cannot enjoy the battle royale title.

OB30 features

The ability of Elite Andrew has been nerfed (Image via ff.garena)

Once the servers are up and running, gamers can enjoy the new features that the OB30 update offers. These are a few of the highlights:

A brand new 6v6 Clash Squad mode will be introduced.

The abilities of Chrono, Wukong, and Elite Andrew have been nerfed.

The Battle Royale mode will have Airdrop Vending Machines, Revival Points, and Play Zone Adjustments.

Combat zones have been improved to make enemies more visible.

Players can acquire Jai microchips to use his ability in matches.

Vest Thickener and Vest HP Booster are introduced as armor attachments.

Players can also use Treatment Snipers in Battle Royale matches.

The New Guild user interface has been improved along with bug fixes and optimizations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer